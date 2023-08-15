Shanghai Party chief meets Honeywell CEO to discuss bilateral investment

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with a delegation led by Vimal Kapur, the CEO of Honeywell International Inc on Monday.

Chen said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has outlined a grand blueprint for China's modernization. As the central city of China's economy and the forefront of reform and opening up, Shanghai is deepening high-level reform and opening up and promoting high-quality development, focusing on the "Five Centers" and strengthening the "Four Functions."

Honeywell is a leading global technology enterprise and their top-end manufacturing and high-tech industry research and development align well with Shanghai's key industrial orientation. With the continuous acceleration of green low-carbon transformation and the deepening of consumption upgrading, there is a vast space for cooperation between the two sides.

Honeywell is welcomed to continue to increase investment in Shanghai and make good use of its technological advantages, focus on areas such as green buildings, new energy storage and green energy, and work with partners to carry out more industrial investment and cooperation, and promote more innovative technologies and solutions to land in Shanghai, so as to better achieve sustainable development.

Shanghai will vigorously create a world-class market-oriented, law-based and international business environment, optimize policy supply, strengthen service coordination, and support all types of enterprises to achieve better development in Shanghai.

Kapur introduced the company's business development and future investment plans in Shanghai. He said that China is an important market and important research and development base for Honeywell.

Honeywell is full of confidence in China and Shanghai's future development, and will continue to increase investment in Shanghai, deepen research and development, and manufacturing layouts, deepen cooperation in energy conservation and energy storage, circular economy, and green energy. They will continuously improve technology and better promote its application, work together to promote green and low-carbon transformation and sustainable development.





