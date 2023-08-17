Gucci fined for certification violation in Shanghai

Market regulators in Jing'an District fined the local outlet of Gucci for violating management standards on organic product certification and China's consumer protection law.

According to the administrative penalty notice, the labels of three clothes sold by Gucci (China) Trade Co Ltd claimed they were 100 percent organic cotton, but they were not certified based on China's organic product national standard.

The description of the clothing misled customers, the watchdog said. As a result, the Jing'an District Administration for Market Regulation fined the company 30,000 yuan (US$4,108).

