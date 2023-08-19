﻿
News / Metro

Woman dies in self-started blaze in Changning

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  21:25 UTC+8, 2023-08-19       0
A woman died in a fire she started in Changning District in the early hours on Friday.
A fire broke out in a residential house in Hongxia compounds in Changning District in the early hours of August 18, resulting in the death of a woman.

A woman died in a fire she started in Changning District in the early hours on Friday.

Preliminary investigations by Changning police indicate that the victim surnamed Zhang, staying temporarily in her 19-year-old friend Ling's unit, started a fire after pushing Ling out of the room, causing her own death.

Zhang was grappling with emotional distress, according to the police.

The fire has caused no other casualties, further investigations are underway.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Changning
