News / Metro

Museum holds event to raise students' awareness of ecological protection

  18:57 UTC+8, 2023-08-21
The "Protecting Nature in the City" event, held by the Shanghai Natural History Museum at Shanghai Shixi High School, featured activities to promote environmental awareness.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Specimen of insects are displayed at the event.

A event to raise awareness of ecological protection was held at Shanghai Shixi High School on Sunday.

The "Protecting Nature in the City" event, held by the Shanghai Natural History Museum, featured an array of activities including a debate competition, a science fair, a science lecture, and board games.

Scientists shared their latest research achievements on wetlands, birds and insects, and discussed urban ecological issues of concern with students at the event.

The museum plans to continue to collaborate with different institutions to carry out diverse activities to enhance the awareness of nature protection among young people so they can contribute to protecting Shanghai.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Students learn about fungi at the science fair.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Natural History Museum
