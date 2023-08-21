Taipei mayor to attend annual city forum in Shanghai

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an will lead a delegation to attend the annual Shanghai-Taipei City Forum on August 30, which will center around the "new trends, new development" theme.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an will lead a delegation to attend the annual Shanghai-Taipei City Forum on August 30, according to Shanghai's Taiwan Affairs Office.

Centering around the theme of "new trends, new development," the 2023 Shanghai-Taipei City Forum aims to promote experience exchanges and discussions on topics ranging from the digital economy, low-carbon and sustainable development, to smart medical care.

During the event, the two cities plan to sign memorandums of cooperation in certain sectors.

Since 2010, Shanghai and Taipei have alternately hosted the forum, engaging in discussions on people's livelihood, sharing urban management experiences, and promoting people-to-people and cultural exchanges. The two cities have signed 42 memorandums of cooperation.