Putuo embraces emerging industries, with new energy leading the way

Putuo District is promoting new emerging industries with finance, biotech, cybersecurity, modern services and new energy leading the way.

Thirty enterprises in emerging fields, such as tech finance, biotech, cybersecurity, modern services and new energy, signed contracts to establish a presence in Shanghai's Putuo District on Friday.

Jiang Dongdong, the Party secretary of Putuo, said the district has become a vibrant business hub in Shanghai and magnet to investors both home and abroad.

The district's innovation-focused approach integrates technology with industry, driving high-quality development, Jiang told the signing ceremony to welcome the new firms.

Putuo achieved 9.781 billion yuan (134.18 million) in local fiscal revenue from January to July this year, marking a 38.8 percent growth on year, outperforming most other Shanghai districts.

Jiang stressed Putuo's dedication to providing sincere and efficient services for the businesses based in the district.

Among the key companies, Jiayin Fin-tech inked a contract to introduce its subsidiary Geerong to Putuo, aimed at leveraging big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence to enhance financial services.

Jiayin established its first company in Putuo in 2021 and now has six subsidiaries in the district.

Qingteng, a key player on the cybersecurity sector, said after settling in Putuo, the company will focus on the cloud, data, and traffic security and provide protection for over 8 million servers.

Putuo aims to become Shanghai's scientific innovation hub with four major parks – the China Israel Innovation Hub, the International Innovation Center of Tsinghua University Shanghai, the Wuning Innovation Community, and Haina Town, a pilot zone for Shanghai's digital transformation campaign.

Several pivotal smart projects, including the International Digital Security Center, Shanghai 360 Urban Security Brain, and Qingteng Cloud Security, are actively operational within Putuo, according to the district government.