Perk up with free coffee at Hongqiao transport hub

Passengers arriving in Shanghai at the Hongqiao transport hub in Minhang District can refresh and cheer up with a cup of free coffee under a program to be launched in September.

Ti Gong

The program, jointly devised by the Shanghai Cultural and Creative Industry Promotion Association, China Construction Bank and the Publicity Department of Minhang District, will run half a year.

Under the program, a cup of coffee will be delivered to tourists and passengers from home and abroad upon their arrival in Shanghai, in a message of warm welcome, the organizers said on Saturday.

Shanghai has 8,530 cafés, the most in the world and still fast increasing compared with 7,857 last year, according to the China Urban Coffee Development Report 2023 released during the 3rd Shanghai Coffee Culture Week in May.

The unique coffee culture of the city has become an important manifestation of haipai (Shanghai-style) culture.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai branch of China Construction Bank released a number of policies to boost cultural consumption at the same time. These will include coupons that can be used at cultural venues, buy financing solutions, and the bank will develop a cultural consumption service platform.

Shanghai's cultural consumption has shown strong vitality given its booming market performance, especially the recent strong film box office, and its power to attract art exhibitions and world-class entertainment projects, said Wang Yayuan, vice director of the Shanghai Publicity Department and vice director of the city's state-owned assets supervision and administration commission.