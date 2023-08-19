Healthy outlook for talk show competition

A nationwide health talk show competition was launched on Saturday, Chinese Doctor's Day.

Health professionals from international hospitals as well as Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan are also welcome.

The online application and registration will start at 9am on Monday throughout September 22. Applicants should upload a 3-minute talk show video along with registration.

The primary round of the "Health Talk Show"competition will start in late September, said Shanghai Health Promotion Commission, one of the organizers.

It is the third season of the talk show competition, which aims to promote health education in an interesting and fun way.

The previous two seasons were a great success with billions of online views. The second season reached cooperation with Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV to help broadcast the program to a much wider region.

This year, the program will cooperate with all major news media and new media platforms to further promote health education and improve public health awareness.