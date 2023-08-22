﻿
Shanghai launches first cultural season for employees

A cultural feast will be cooked up at workplaces across Shanghai to enrich the leisure life of staff as the city's first cultural season for its mass employees raises its curtain.
Ti Gong

The first cultural season for employees in Shanghai was launched on Tuesday.

A cultural feast will be cooked up at workplaces across Shanghai to enrich the leisure life of staff as the city's first cultural season for its mass employees raised its curtain on Tuesday.

Lasting over four months, more than 100 activities will be rolled out across the city, according to the Shanghai General Trade Union.

Among them, a singing competition for express delivery workers will be held, while a micro-film contest and a competition for shutterbugs are also on the agenda.

Eleven activities focusing on the city's intangible cultural heritage such as Songjiang District's Gu embroidery and Xuhang straw weaving will be held at office buildings and industrial parks with four livestreamings scheduled.

Ti Gong

A performance at the opening ceremony of the cultural season.

There will also be short plays focusing on the stories of the city's model workers and song and dance performances during the cultural season, the union said.

Li Ruifeng, a 38-year-old meal delivery worker, plays the piano, dances and sings during his leisure time.

"I have been working in the industry for four years, but I have never given up my interest although I am busy at work," he said.

Li has applied to take part in the singing competition for express delivery workers, a highlight of the cultural season.

"Delivery workers like me also have dreams, and I like the stage and want to bring joy to others via my performance," he added.

"I know of many fellow delivery guys who like writing poems, drawing and even performing, and we are all pursuing our dreams."

Ti Gong

Another performance at the opening ceremony.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
