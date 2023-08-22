Shanghai Mayor meets Inditex CEO to foster development of consumer industry

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Óscar García Maceiras, CEO of Spain's Inditex Group, and his delegation on Monday.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Óscar García Maceiras, CEO of Spain's Inditex Group, and his delegation on Monday.

Gong said that currently, the Shanghai economy is continuously improving, and the city is deepening high-level reform and opening up, while promoting high-quality development.

Over 90 percent of the world-renowned high-end brands are located in Shanghai, with the city ranking second globally in terms of international retailers. Shanghai's position as China's top consumer city with the first station for international brand entry remains firmly established.

Targeting being an international consumer center city, Shanghai is actively building consumption landmarks, improving the commercial environment, increasing the scale of consumer flow, attracting high-end consumer flows, and accelerating the construction of a global new product launch and consumption destination.

Several Inditex brands are loved by Chinese consumers, and the city welcomes the group to continue investing in Shanghai, using the China International Import Expo and flagship store construction as platforms to launch more high-quality products and brands in Shanghai, and through deepening cooperation, achieve mutually beneficial development.

Shanghai will continue to build a first-class business environment, providing more accurate services and creating a good environment for various enterprises to develop in Shanghai.

Óscar García mentioned that Shanghai is an extraordinary city full of vibrancy and spirit. China and Shanghai are important strategic markets for Inditex, and they will deepen their commitment and investment, bringing the highest quality products to Chinese and Shanghai consumers.

They are willing to deepen their roots in Shanghai, fully support the construction of Shanghai as a global consumer center city, actively contribute their professional expertise, and assist in Shanghai's development.

Inditex is one of the world's largest fashion retail companies, with several fashion brands and 11 companies established in Shanghai, as well as its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters.





