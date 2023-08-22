﻿
Xinchang water town becomes new landmark for Chinese Valentines Day

Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:50 UTC+8, 2023-08-22
With a number of events and activities, the centuries-old Xinchang water town has become a new destination for couples celebrating the Qixi festival, Chinese Valentines Day.
Ti Gong

A pink mailbox is placed for lovebirds to send postcards and letters.

Shanghai's centuries-old Xinchang water town has arranged an array of activities in celebration of the Qixi Festival, on Chinese Valentine's Day.

The postal code for Xinchang is 201314, which translates as "love you forever" in Chinese, making it a new romantic rendezvous in the city.

Xinchang organized a special event to celebrate this year's Qixi, which fell on Tuesday. Lovebirds sent postcards written with love messages through a pink "love mailbox," and made silver accessories or brewed a cup of coffee for their partner. They also experienced traditional Chinese handicrafts such as woodblock printing and tayin, or rubbing.

Ti Gong

People experience traditional Chinese handicrafts.

Xinchang has a vibrant mix of interlacing alleys, carved stone-arch bridges and building clusters from the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing dynasties (1644-1911) where families have lived for generations.

It's currently working with some other water towns to be placed on the UNESCO list of World Cultural Heritage sites.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Qixi Festival
﻿
Top ﻿
     