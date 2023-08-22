﻿
Metro station exhibition marks 30 years of Shanghai-Haifa sister city relations

A photo exhibition is unveiled at the People's Square Metro Station in Shanghai to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Shanghai-Haifa sister city relations.
Representatives from Israel and Shanghai cut the ribbon on Tuesday to unveil an exhibition celebrating the 30th anniversary of the sister city relationship between Shanghai and Haifa.

A photo exhibition was unveiled at the People's Square Metro Station in Shanghai on Tuesday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Shanghai-Haifa sister city relations.

The two cities launched the sister-city alliance in 1993, a year after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the State of Israel.

The exhibition, titled "Diverse Journeys, Shared Visions," co-organized by the Consulate General of Israel in Shanghai, the Shanghai Promotion Center for City of Design and Shanghai Metro, with support from the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, displays dozens of photos, showing the connections and similarities between the two cities.

The exhibition, titled "Diverse Journeys, Shared Visions," is near Exit 6 of the People's Square Metro Station.

It lists notable milestones in the relations between Shanghai and Haifa, including joint projects to share the story of Jewish refugees in Shanghai during and after World War II, academic exchanges and the opening of the Haifa Bayport operated by Shanghai-based SIPG.

This is followed by photos from Haifa presenting the port city's characteristics it shares with Shanghai, such as thriving with diversity, offering a meeting point between land and sea, always on the move and relentlessly striving for excellence.

The exhibition also showcases the many faces of Israel, from the ancient to the new, from innovation to diversity, from the desert to snowcapped mountains, inviting commuters passing through the People's Square Station to embark on their own journey to Haifa and the State of Israel.

Some of the photos showcase the culture, landscape, innovation and entrepreneurship in Israel.

"In the 30 years of twinning, the two cities have cooperated in the fields of academia, youth, culture, education and business," Ravit Baer, consul-general of Consulate General of Israel in Shanghai, said at the opening ceremony.

"I have every hope that the exhibition will encourage many people to visit Israel and Haifa, to enjoy the cultural and culinary abundance they have to offer and to further promote Israel-China ties."

Fu Jihong, vice chairman of the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, noted that the exhibition is not only a means to review the friendship between Shanghai and Haifa, but also to look forward to the future and to open a new chapter of friendship between the two cities.

The exhibition is near Exit 6 of the station and open for free. It will run through September 5.

Commuters pass by the photos on display.

If you go:

Venue: People's Square Station on Metro Lines 1, 2 and 8 (near Exit 6)

Date: Through September 5

Tickets: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
