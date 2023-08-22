﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Mayor meets Marriott CEO to discuss tourism strategy

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  13:30 UTC+8, 2023-08-22       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Anthony Capuano, the president and CEO of Marriott International, and his delegation on Monday.
﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  13:30 UTC+8, 2023-08-22       0
Shanghai Mayor meets Marriott CEO to discuss tourism strategy

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng poses with Anthony Capuano, the president and CEO of Marriott International

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Anthony Capuano, the president and CEO of Marriott International, and his delegation on Monday.

Gong said that Shanghai is currently deepening the construction of the "Five Centers" and continuously strengthening the "Four Functions" in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning for Shanghai's development. The goal is to accelerate the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence.

Located in the Yangtze River Delta region, Shanghai is rapidly developing into a world-class tourist destination with the hotel industry experiencing rapid growth, especially this summer. The city supports the branding, digitization, and low-carbon development of the hotel industry, providing strong support for the construction of Shanghai as a world-class tourism city.

Marriott International is welcomed to continuously enhance its headquarters capacity, introduce more green low-carbon practices, and support Shanghai in achieving its peak carbon dioxide emission and carbon neutrality goals.

Shanghai will make greater efforts to create a market-oriented, rule-of-law-based, and international first-class business environment, and create more opportunities for various types of enterprises to achieve greater development in Shanghai through implementing strategies such as building the "Five New Towns" and digital transformation.

Capuano mentioned that Marriott International has over 500 hotels in China and China is Marriott International's second-largest international market, and also one of the fastest-growing markets.

Upon arriving in Shanghai, he was deeply inspired by the city's vitality and charm, which fills him with confidence that Shanghai will become a global business and tourism center.

The group is highly concerned about Shanghai's planning for the "Five New Towns" and place great importance on green, low-carbon sustainable development. Marriott International is willing to work with Shanghai to achieve long-term development.

Marriott International is a leading global hotel management group that has set up the Greater China regional office in Shanghai, with more than 10,000 employees in the city.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     