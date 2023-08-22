Shanghai Mayor meets Marriott CEO to discuss tourism strategy

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Anthony Capuano, the president and CEO of Marriott International, and his delegation on Monday.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Anthony Capuano, the president and CEO of Marriott International, and his delegation on Monday.

Gong said that Shanghai is currently deepening the construction of the "Five Centers" and continuously strengthening the "Four Functions" in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning for Shanghai's development. The goal is to accelerate the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence.

Located in the Yangtze River Delta region, Shanghai is rapidly developing into a world-class tourist destination with the hotel industry experiencing rapid growth, especially this summer. The city supports the branding, digitization, and low-carbon development of the hotel industry, providing strong support for the construction of Shanghai as a world-class tourism city.

Marriott International is welcomed to continuously enhance its headquarters capacity, introduce more green low-carbon practices, and support Shanghai in achieving its peak carbon dioxide emission and carbon neutrality goals.

Shanghai will make greater efforts to create a market-oriented, rule-of-law-based, and international first-class business environment, and create more opportunities for various types of enterprises to achieve greater development in Shanghai through implementing strategies such as building the "Five New Towns" and digital transformation.

Capuano mentioned that Marriott International has over 500 hotels in China and China is Marriott International's second-largest international market, and also one of the fastest-growing markets.

Upon arriving in Shanghai, he was deeply inspired by the city's vitality and charm, which fills him with confidence that Shanghai will become a global business and tourism center.

The group is highly concerned about Shanghai's planning for the "Five New Towns" and place great importance on green, low-carbon sustainable development. Marriott International is willing to work with Shanghai to achieve long-term development.

Marriott International is a leading global hotel management group that has set up the Greater China regional office in Shanghai, with more than 10,000 employees in the city.





