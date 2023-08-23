Yangtze Delta demonstration zone to establish smart, green traffic network

The Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone revealed details of its transportation development blueprint at a press conference on Wednesday.

A smart and green traffic network in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone is to be established, a blueprint revealed on Wednesday.

The zone, covering 2,413 square kilometers, includes Shanghai's Qingpu District, Wujiang District in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province.

Based on the blueprint unveiled on Wednesday, the application of new-energy facilities will be set up with the accelerated construction of hydrogen refueling stations and charging piles.

Green and ecological development is the priority of the demonstration zone, which is reflected in the design of its transportation network, Wang Weiren, deputy secretary general of the city government, told a press conference.

"The construction of almost-zero-carbon demonstration zones will be trialled in core areas such as Watertown Parlor and a series of green-oriented traffic policies will be drafted with metro and bus transportation prioritized, and walking and cycling transportation encouraged," Wang said.

It is estimated that green transportation would account for over 80 percent of the total in the demonstration zone by 2035, which would be world-leading, Wang added.

The application of energy-saving and carbon-reduction technologies would be promoted and new eco-friendly materials and technologies would be applied during the construction and renovation of roads and ports in the demonstration zone.

The allocation of new-energy vehicles in bus, taxi, postal and public sanitation fields would be accelerated in the zone as well.

Meanwhile, a multi-tier convenient and efficient traffic network would be established in the zone.

Construction of several traffic projects such as the west extension of Metro Line 17 and the Jinshan-Xitang inter-city rail line had started, which would cut traffic time between Watertown Parlor and the Hongqiao transport hub to 35 minutes, and to Pudong International Airport to 70 minutes upon completion.

Landscape tracks and greenways surrounding Dianshan Lake, Taihu Lake, and Taipu Lake, as well as in ancient towns such as Tongli and Xitang would be built.

New trials of an Internet-plus sharing traffic network and unmanned delivery would be implemented and the application and promotion of smart technologies including 5G, blockchain and Internet of Things would be encouraged, with a smart transportation service system developed in the demonstration zone.