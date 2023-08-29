Shanghai Mayor meets Deloitte global CEO to promote high-end services

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Deloitte Global CEO Joe Ucuzoglu and his delegation on Monday.

Gong said that currently, Shanghai is focusing on promoting high-quality economic development, deepening the construction of the "five centers" and strengthening the "four major functions."

As a high-end service sector, the professional service industry is an important engine for promoting economic transformation and upgrading, as well as an important force for improving the city's level and core competitiveness.

After years of development, Shanghai has become one of the cities with the most professional service industry gathering, the most complete functions, and the most abundant talent in the world.

The city will vigorously promote the internationalization, high-end, and branding development of the professional service industry, create more branded enterprises, and cultivate more professional talent.

Deloitte is welcomed to join forces with Shanghai, complement each other's advantages, bring more high-level businesses to Shanghai, and actively promote green, low-carbon and digital transformation.

Shanghai will take the opportunity of the World Bank's new round of business environment assessment benchmarking reforms to build a first-class business environment and promote the greater development of various enterprises in Shanghai.

Ucuzoglu said that Deloitte is committed to providing high-end professional services to clients in complex environments. Deloitte's development goals are very similar and consistent with Shanghai's goal of promoting high-quality development.

Deloitte has invested in institutions such as the Digital Innovation Center and the Global Excellence Center for Electric Vehicles in Shanghai, hoping to help companies strengthen their value and achieve the best. Deloitte will continue to invest in Shanghai and support its high-quality development.

Deloitte is one of the world's top four accounting firms and has set up its China headquarters, Deloitte Innovation Center, and accounting and taxation office in Shanghai.





