Tips for smooth health declaration at China Customs

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Liu Chwan-Shin Zhu Yuting
  11:34 UTC+8, 2023-08-30       0
Visitors to the Chinese mainland are not required to have nucleic acid tests or antigen tests before entry starting Wednesday. And here are tips for a faster health declaration.
Visitors to the Chinese mainland are no longer required to have nucleic acid tests or antigen tests before entry starting Wednesday.

In accordance with the new rule, the question about nucleic acid testing has been removed from the China Customs Health Declaration interface.

A screenshot of the health declaration taken on Tuesday

The question related to COVID has been removed in this screenshot taken on Wednesday.

It remains compulsory for people to complete a health declaration that includes questions of entry/exit information, personal information, travel history and health condition.

In order to expedite the process, Customs authorities recommend travelers download the official WeChat app in advance and know how to find the China "Customs Pocket Declaration" applet for an easier process.

The completion of the form needs about two minutes, making it a more efficient alternative to traditional paper declarations.

With a scan of the WeChat-based China "Customs Pocket Declaration" applet, people can get to the page of Customs Health Declaration.

Travelers are allowed to carry out the health declaration on site at Customs, but it may cause unnecessary congestion.

It is highly recommended that visitors complete the declaration 24 hours prior to entry/exit, and remember to take a screenshot of the barcode that is generated.

Once travelers arrive at the Customs gates, they simply need to show the screenshot of the barcode to customs personnel for a seamless entry/exit.

