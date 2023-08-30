China Eastern triples Shanghai-Los Angeles flights

Starting from Friday, China Eastern Airlines will increase its Shanghai-Los Angeles flights from the current one per week to three per week, the airline announced on Wednesday.

Starting from Friday, China Eastern Airlines will increase its Shanghai-Los Angeles flights from the current one per week to three per week, the airline announced on Wednesday.

After adjustment, the round-trip flight, numbered MU583/ MU586, will operate every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The outbound flight MU583 will depart from Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 1:05pm Beijing time each Saturday, and 1:10pm each Wednesday and Friday. It will arrive in Los Angeles at 10:05am local time.

The return flight MU586 is set to take off from Los Angeles at 12:30pm local time, and land the next day at 5:10pm Beijing time (Saturday), or 5:15pm (Wednesday and Friday) Beijing time.

The route will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft.

At present, China Eastern operates two flight routes between China and the United States - Shanghai-New York and Shanghai-Los Angeles.

As of September, five round-trip flights will be operated by the airline weekly between the two countries.

In addition to the Los Angeles route, the Shanghai-New York route flies two round-trips per week, with outbound flight number MU587 ( on Mondays and Tuesdays) and return number MU588.