ANA resumes flights between Shanghai and Tokyo, Osaka

Japan's airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) will resume flights from Shanghai to Tokyo and Osaka in October, with tickets for some flights expected to go on sale from September 1.

According to an announcement from the airline, two flights, NH959 and NH960, between Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Tokyo's Narita International Airport, which had been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, would resume from October 2.

The routes would be flown every Monday, Tuesday and Friday with ticket sales available on ANA's official site.

In addition, the suspended NH975 and NH976 flights between Pudong airport and Osaka's Kansai International Airport would also resume from October 2, with flights on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Tickets are available on the official site.

The Tuesday flights would resume from October 10 and tickets will go on sale from Friday.

The NH973 and NH974 flights between Pudong and Osaka, which now fly on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, will add another flight on Tuesdays from October 10, taking the round trip four times a week.

Ticket sales will start on Friday.

ANA now has flights between seven of China's cities and Japan. These cities are Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Qingdao, Guangzhou, Hangzhou and Dalian.



Only Shanghai has ANA flights to and back from both Tokyo and Osaka, while the other six cities only have flights to and back from Tokyo.