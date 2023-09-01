﻿
Tourism venues ready for Shanghai Tourism Festival

﻿ Hu Min
  14:12 UTC+8, 2023-09-01       0
From Sept 16 to Oct 6, activities will take place in 12 sub-venues in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian and Jiangxi provinces, with coupons worth more than 84 million yuan offered.
With the clock ticking down to the 2023 Shanghai Tourism Festival, 12 sub-venues of the festival unveiled juicy discounts on Friday for one of the nation's most influential tourism festive activities.

From September 16 to October 6, about 50 events will be rolled out in 12 sub-venues in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian and Jiangxi provinces, which will distribute cultural and tourism consumption coupons worth more than 84 million yuan (US$11.5 million) during the festival.

Ti Gong

Lu'an in Anhui Province

Tourist trains will operate and livestreaming sales of tourism products for the public, tourism authorities said.

As one of the sub-venues, Lu'an in Anhui Province will showcase a float in Shanghai for the festival and host various intangible cultural heritage items and folk custom performances and displays. Sixteen tourist attractions in the city will offer half-price admission.

Tourism venues ready for Shanghai Tourism Festival
Ti Gong

Huangshan City in Anhui Province

Huangshan City in Anhui Province, known for its Yellow Mountain scenic area, will bring its mouthwatering specialty delicacies including chouguiyu, or stinky mandarin fish, and Qimen red tea to the festival's tourism and food carnival.

In September and October, it will distribute cultural and tourism coupons worth about 50 million yuan to celebrate the festival and benefit the public.

The coastal city of Ningbo in neighboring Zhejiang Province will launch a tourism pass offering discounts to 33 scenic spots and businesses.

During the festival, it will host diversified activities including the Yangming Ancient Town Guochao (China chic) Festival, the Xufuyan Camping Festival at Mount Xuedou scenic area, and the Mid-Autumn Garden Party at Ningbo Botanical Garden.

Tourism venues ready for Shanghai Tourism Festival
Ti Gong

Shangrao in Jiangxi Province

Shangrao in Jiangxi Province plans to wow Shanghai residents with a bazaar featuring intangible cultural heritage items, such as umbrellas and tea trays, and local delicacies at HKRI Taikoo Hui in Jing'an District between September 15 and 17.

Tourist attractions such as Mount Sanqing, a renowned Taoist mountain, and Gexian Village in the city will offer free admission for Shanghai residents.

Tourism venues ready for Shanghai Tourism Festival
Ti Gong

Huaibei in Anhui Province

Huaibei in Anhui Province aims to lure travelers with Hanfu (traditional Han-style clothes) parades and an animation exhibition during the festival.

Tourism venues ready for Shanghai Tourism Festival
Ti Gong

Quzhou in Zhejiang Province

Quzhou in Zhejiang Province intends to impress travelers with its Nankong night market, where foodies will be tempted by local snacks from rice cakes to noodles, as well as experience the charm of intangible cultural heritage and calligraphy art.

Traditional Chinese opera performances will be staged as well.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
