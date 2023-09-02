﻿
News / Metro

Drinks van is 'purr-fect' place to adopt stray cat

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:59 UTC+8, 2023-09-02       0
An orange van parked in Lujiazui, Pudong New Area, on Saturday, serving coffee and ushering in a platform for the adoption of stray cats from the city's "stray cat island".
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Three TVB actors attend the opening ceremony of the van.

An orange van parked in Lujiazui, the Pudong New Area, on Saturday, serving coffee and ushering in a platform for the adoption of stray cats from the city's "stray cat island."

With a bright orange decor and cat-related elements, the van parked at Super Brand Mall is the temporary home of three stray cats waiting to be adopted.

The city has launched a program to promote scientific feeding, as well as disease control and prevention of stray cats using such vans.

Ti Gong

Drinks are served.

The vehicle also serves as a training base for hearing and speech-impaired baristas.

The sales revenue of the van will be used for community stray cat charity programs.

The program involves joint efforts from government authorities, communities, companies and social organizations.

At Super Brand Mall, the cafe also serves other drinks such as mango smoothies, lemon tea and orange juice.

Some coffees were named after cats.

It triggered the interest of many consumers at the mall on Saturday.

Ronald Law poses with children at the charity event.

"I passed by the van, and my daughter was attracted by a stray cat," said Shanghai mother Li Jing.

"We stopped, learned the story behind the van and bought a cup of peach oolong as we think it is a meaningful program," she added. "A cup of drink reflects a warm touch."

The city has two such vans at present with the other in Baoshan District.

The van welcomed three TVB actors Michael Wai, Keith Mok and Ronald Law on Saturday as its directors for public welfare course and volunteers.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The van.

The city's first "stray cat island" opened to the public in Laogang Town, Pudong, in September last year.

It is estimated that there are nearly 400,000 stray cats living in the city's 13,000 residential complexes, 352 city parks, as well as university campuses, industrial parks and office venues, according to the operator of the island.

On the "stray cat island," people are able to participate in interactive activities and adopt cats via an "Our Pet" WeChat platform.

Some cats living on the island had been abandoned.

Away from urban hustle and bustle and vehicles, the initiative provides a shelter for stray cats without the danger of hunger and disease.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A stray cat available for adoption.

The island accommodates about 370 stray cats at present, according to Zha Zhenliang, deputy secretary general of Shanghai Yicai Flying Foundation, one of the initiators of the program.

"The van has helped trigger stronger enthusiasm from the public to serve as volunteers on the island and it also injects new vitality into the development of the island," said Zha.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Busy making drinks.

At the base, jointly founded by several social foundations and organizations, residents are able to learn about scientific feeding, disease control and prevention, the community Trap Neuter Release (TNR) plan for stray dogs and cats, adopt stray cats and participate in charity activities.

Covering 30 mu (0.02 square kilometers) of land, the base on 3 Yulan Road also provides a home for pigs, geese, sheep, horses, foxes and amphibious animals.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A girl interacts with a stray cat.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
