Filmmakers put China's animation history in public domain

Chinese filmmakers conducted an educational session at the Shanghai Film Museum, enlightening students and residents about China's rich animation history and its development.

Ti Gong

From beloved classics like "The Monkey King," "Calabash Brothers" and "Black Cat Sheriff" to recent releases such as "Jiang Ziya" and "Yao-Chinese Folktales," a short video, first immersed the audience into the realm of Chinese animation.

Shi Chuan, vice chairman of the Shanghai Film Association, and young animation film director Shi Yi, along with other experts, then reviewed the development of Chinese animation in Shanghai.

They mainly introduced three notable works from Shanghai Animated Film Studio – " The Monkey King," "Calabash Brothers," and "Tales of the Heavenly Book."

It was part of a series of events initiated by the publicity department of downtown Xuhui District to invite master artists to give lessons to local students and residents to improve their aesthetics.

These lectures are being held at Xuhui cultural landmarks, such as the Zikawei Library, the Shanghai Film Museum and the Hengshan-Fuxing Road Historical Conservation Zone through December.

According to the organizers, the events will create a warm and poetic mood in downtown Shanghai.

Xuhui launched the aesthetic education campaign in 2021 after the Ministry of Education issued a set of "double reduction" policies to relieve the load of excessive schoolwork and off-campus tutoring on students.

The first round of such classes is currently being held in the district's elementary and middle schools.

Tang Liangxing, a master of the pipa (Chinese lute); Wang Jiajun, primary dancer of the Shanghai Dance Theater; famed dancing artist Huang Doudou; and Di Feifei, a well-known film dubbing expert, are among the other prominent artists who have been roped in to deliver lectures.