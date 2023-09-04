﻿
Triathlon Challenge cut short due to weather-related safety concerns

Heavy rain and thunderstorms posed safety risks to the competitors, who were set to participate in cycling, running and swimming activities during the event.
The 2023 Shanghai Corporate Triathlon Challenge, which was held recently in Qiantan, the Pudong New Area, was prematurely halted due to inclement weather in the city.

Ti Gong

The participants from companies and enterprises compete in a bike race.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms posed safety risks to the competitors, who were set to participate in cycling, running and swimming activities during the event, which was based at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center.

Officials governing the event deemed the rain and lightning a safety hazard and ended this year's festivities on Sunday afternoon. The event will be held again in 2024.

The event held by Juss Sports' East Sports Branch gathered individuals from nearly 50 companies and enterprises to test their athletic prowess across the three disciplines as well as strengthen collaboration and cooperation amongst colleagues. Total registrants for the 2023 event exceeded that of all previous renditions.

Ti Gong

Athletes compete in a swimming race before the heavy rain.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong New Area
Qiantan
Pudong
