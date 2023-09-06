Shanghai Mayor meets Organon CEO to boost biopharmaceutical industry

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Kevin Ali, the global CEO of Organon on Tuesday.

Gong said that as the largest economic center in China, Shanghai is currently working on developing "Five Centers" and deepening high-level reforms to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system.

The city is striving to build a world-class innovative highland in the biopharmaceutical industry with global influence and a world-class biopharmaceutical industry cluster.

Organon is welcomed to actively participate, leverage its advantage of connecting global resources, strengthen cooperation with local research institutions and businesses, continuously improve its business levels in Shanghai, increase pre-emptive layout of advanced medical technologies, and further improve the innovative chain, industry chain, and supply chain in Shanghai.

Shanghai also hopes that Organon will continue to use the China International Import Expo platform to bring more new products, new technologies and new services to China and land in Shanghai. In addition, Shanghai will take the opportunity of the World Bank's new round of business environment assessments to benchmark reform, further promote fair competition in the market, innovate policy measures, and enable various enterprises to achieve greater development in Shanghai.

Ali said that looking around the world, there are very few cities that can be called world-class cities, but Shanghai is truly a world-class metropolis. Shanghai is Organon's home, and the two sides have long-term, healthy and stable cooperation. We are rooted in Shanghai, connecting China and serving the world.

Organon focuses on women's health throughout the entire life cycle and treatments for chronic illnesses, continuously promoting innovation and R&D, and will deepen cooperation with local biopharmaceutical companies, promote high-quality development of the industry, and use more innovative achievements to benefit Chinese women and families.

Organon was spun off from MSD in 2021 and is a world-leading medical and health company with its China headquarters located in Shanghai.





