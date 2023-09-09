﻿
50 couples celebrate love as city holds first-ever charitable collective wedding

This grand event blends the joy of newlyweds with a heartfelt commitment to philanthropy.
Fifty couples in Shanghai celebrated their love in a truly unique way at the Minhang District Marriage Registration Center on September 9. This grand event marked the city's inaugural charity-themed collective wedding, seamlessly blending the joy of newlyweds with a heartfelt commitment to philanthropy.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The newlyweds receive their marriage certificates.

This event incorporated numerous elements, including the adoption of micro-wishes, a happiness market charity sale, live sharing of philanthropic stories, and a charity concert.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The newlyweds, dressed in traditional wedding attire, present their marriage certificates to their family and friends.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

In the presence of all the guests, the newlyweds read their declaration of love.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A couple showcase an engine model they bring to the charity sale.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The charity sale at the Happiness Market

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

As the only marriage registration center situated within a park in Shanghai, the Minhang Marriage Registration Center is regarded as a popular spot among local couples.

