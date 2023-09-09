50 couples celebrate love as city holds first-ever charitable collective wedding

Fifty couples in Shanghai celebrated their love in a truly unique way at the Minhang District Marriage Registration Center on September 9. This grand event marked the city's inaugural charity-themed collective wedding, seamlessly blending the joy of newlyweds with a heartfelt commitment to philanthropy.
The newlyweds receive their marriage certificates.
This event incorporated numerous elements, including the adoption of micro-wishes, a happiness market charity sale, live sharing of philanthropic stories, and a charity concert.
The newlyweds, dressed in traditional wedding attire, present their marriage certificates to their family and friends.
In the presence of all the guests, the newlyweds read their declaration of love.
A couple showcase an engine model they bring to the charity sale.
The charity sale at the Happiness Market
As the only marriage registration center situated within a park in Shanghai, the Minhang Marriage Registration Center is regarded as a popular spot among local couples.
