Here's where to find tourist attractions with half-price admission

Seventy local tourist attractions will offer half-price admissions from September 16 to 22 during the upcoming Shanghai Tourism Festival.

This more than doubles the number of last year when the impact of the pandemic affected the tourism industry.

Meanwhile, during the festival, some local landmarks including the Shanghai Tower and the Oriental Pearl TV Tower are offering immersive activities, such as light shows, VR art installations, and metaverse multi-media presentations.

According to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, the annual tourism festival will launch a week-long half-price promotion for local tourist attractions.

It has been popular among citizens and tourists since it was initiated in 2011.

Here's the list of tourist attractions which will provide half-price tickets from the normal price.

Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower (combo ticket)上海东方明珠广播电视塔(地标乐园·云美术馆+二球联票)

Address: 1 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 259 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 58792888

Shanghai Wild Animal Park 上海野生动物园

Address: 178 Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 165 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 58036000

Shanghai Natural History Museum 上海自然博物馆



Address: 510 Beijing Road W., Jing'an District

Tickets: 30 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per elderly citizen, 12 yuan per student (normal)

Tel: 62620280, 62620116

88th Floor Sightseeing Hall of Shanghai Jinmao Tower 上海金茂大厦88层观光厅



Address: 88 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 120 yuan per adult, 60 yuan per child, 100 yuan per elderly citizen, 90 yuan per student (normal)

Tel: 50475101

Shanghai Jinjiang Amusement Park 上海锦江乐园



Address: 201 Hongmei Road, Minhang District

Tickets: 130 yuan per adult, 80 yuan per child, 80 yuan per elderly citizen

Tel: 54216858

Shanghai Ocean Aquarium 上海海洋水族馆



Address: 1388 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 160 yuan per adult, 110 yuan per child, 90 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 58779988

Dongping National Forest Park 东平国家森林公园



Address: 2188 Beiyan Road, Chongming District

Tickets: 70 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 962021

Shanghai Fengjing Old Town 上海枫泾古镇



Address: 8, Lane 8588, Tingfeng Road, Fengjing Town, Jinshan District

Tickets: 50 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per elderly citizen, 25 yuan per student (normal)

Tel: 57355555

Chinese Farmer Painting Village 中国农民画村



Address: No. 169, Lane 8588, Tingfeng Road, Fengjing Town, Jinshan District

Tickets: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per elderly citizen, 15 yuan per student (normal)

Tel: 57355555

Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden 上海辰山植物园



Address: 3888 Chenhua Road, Songjiang District

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)

Telephone: 37792288*800

Oriental Land 东方绿舟



Address: 6888 Huqingping Highway, Qingpu District

Tickets: 100 yuan for the sightseeing car package; 220 yuan for the honeycomb tower adventure combo ticket (normal)

Tel: 59233000, transfer to sales department

Shanghai Happy Valley 上海欢乐谷



Address: 888 Linhu Road, Sheshan, Songjiang District

Tickets: 260 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 37792222*1

Shanghai Gulf National Forest Park 上海海湾国家森林公园

Address: 1677 Suitanghe Road, Fengxian District,

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 57169696

Shanghai Botanical Garden 上海植物园



Address: 1111 Longwu Road, Xuhui District

Tickets: 30 yuan for the greenhouse, 7 yuan for the bonsai garden, and 7 yuan for the orchid room (normal)

Tel: 54363369*1135

Shanghai Sheshan National Forest Park 上海佘山国家森林公园

Address: 9258 Qingsong Road, Sheshan Town, Songjiang District

Tickets: 10 yuan for Tianma Mountain Park, 6 yuan for Xiaokunshan Park (normal)

Tel: 57657231

Shanghai Changfeng Ocean World 上海长风海洋世界

Address: Gate 4, Changfeng Park, 451 Daduhe Road, Putuo District

Tickets: 200 yuan per adult, 150 yuan per child (normal)

Tel: 4000988966

Shanghai Zoo 上海动物园

Address: 2381 Hongqiao Road, Changning District

Tickets: 40 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 62109210

Madame Tussauds Shanghai 上海杜莎夫人蜡像馆

Address: 10th Floor, New World Commercial Building, No. 2-68 Nanjing Road W., Huangpu District

Tickets: 210 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 4000988966

Shanghai Movie Park 上海影视乐园

Address: 4915 Beisong Highway, Chedun, Songjiang District

Tickets: 80 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 57600061

Shanghai Flower Port 上海鲜花港

Address: 2 Zhendong Road, Donghai Farm, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 50 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per child, 40 yuan per elderly citizen aged between 60 and 70, 25 yuan per elderly citizen aged between 70 and 80 (normal)

Children under 1.4 meters and seniors aged over 80 are free for admission.

Tel: 58295858

China Maritime Museum 中国航海博物馆



Address: 197 Shengang Avenue, Lingang New City, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 30 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 68283691

Shanghai Moon Lake Sculpture Park 上海月湖雕塑公园

Address: 1158 Linyinxin Road, Sheshan National Tourist Resort, Songjiang District

Tickets: 100 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 57798090

Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Former Residence Memorial Hall 上海宋庆龄故居纪念馆

Address: 1843 Huaihai Middle Road, Huangpu District

Tickets: 20 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 64747183

Jiangnan Sanmin Cultural Village 江南三民文化村

Address: 2201 Linfeng Road, Chongming District

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 59649406

Shanghai Tower Shanghai Top Observation Hall 上海中心上海之巅观光厅

Address: 501 Yincheng Middle Road, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 180 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 80370150

Shanghai Fangta Garden 上海方塔园

Address: 235 Zhongshan Road E., Songjiang District

Tickets: 12 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 57832621

Shanghai Guyi Garden 上海古猗园

Address: 218 Huyi Road, Jiading District

Tickets: 12 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 59124916

Shanghai Daguan Garden 上海大观园

Address: 701 Jinshang Road, Qingpu District

Tickets: 55 yuan per adult, 27 yuan per child, 27 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 59262089

Chongming Sea Flower Island Qianwei Village Scenic Spot 崇明海上花岛前卫村景区

Address: Qianwei Ecological Village, Chongming District

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult, 30 yuan per child, 30 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 59649261

Shanghai Sun Yat-sen Former Residence Memorial Hall 上海孙中山故居纪念馆

Address: 7 Xiangshan Road, Huangpu District

Tickets: 20 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 63858283

Xiangyue Huating Resort 乡悦华亭度假村



Address: 518 Shuangzhu Road, Huating Town, Jiading District

Tickets: 15 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 59975427

Shanghai Oriental Geological Science Museum 上海东方地质科普馆

Address: 100 Zhenjiang Town Road, Zhuqiao, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 80 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 33934565, 33935563

Shanghai Urban Vegetable Garden 上海都市菜园

Address: 888 Haixing Road, Haiwan Town, Fengxian District

Tickets: 45 yuan per adult, 22 yuan per child, 40 yuan/22.5 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 37571111

Gaojiazhuang Ecological Park 高家庄生态园

Address: 999, Gangdong Road, Gangxi Town, Chongming District

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult, 30 yuan per child (normal)

Seniors aged over 70 and disabled are free for admission.

Tel: 59670788

Shanghai Film Museum 上海电影博物馆

Address: 595 Caoxi North Road, Xuhui District

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)

Telephone: 64268666

Closed on September 18 (Monday)

Gu Cun Park 上海顾村公园

Address: 4788 Hutai Road, Baoshan District

Tickets: 20 yuan per adult, 10 yuan per student,16 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 56045199

Zhoupu Sea Of Flowers 周浦花海

Address:4385 Zhoudeng Road, Zhoupu Town, Pudong New Area

Ticket: 60 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 58155621

Shang Hai You Long Shi Cultural Science Museum 上海游龙石文化科普馆

Address: 20 Xinchun Road, Pudong New Area

Ticket: 50 yuan per adult, 40 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 58949178

Shanghai Baoshan International Folk Art Exhibition Hall 上海宝山国际民间艺术博览馆

Address: 4788 Hutai Road, Baoshan District

Ticket: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per student (normal)

Tel: 56042007

Shanghai Zui Bai Chi Park 上海醉白池公园

Address: 64 Renmin South Road, Songjiang District

Ticket: 12 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 67853551

Jinshan City Beach 金山城市沙滩



Address: 7555 Huning Highway, Jinshan District

Ticket: 25 yuan for weekends, 10 yuan for weekdays (normal)

Tel: 57936507

Former Residence of Lu Xun in Shanghai 上海鲁迅故居

Address: 9 Lane 132, Shanyin Road, Hongkou District

Ticket: 8 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 56662608

World Expo Museum Special-effect Cinema 上海世博会博物馆特效影院

Address: 2nd Floor, Visitor Service Center,Shanghai World Expo Museum, 818, Mengzi Road, Huangpu District

Ticket: 50 yuan (normal)

Tel: 23132818

Shanghai Jinshanzui Fishing Village 上海金山嘴渔村

Address: 6394 Huning Highway, ShanyangTown, Jinshan District

Ticket: 40 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 37216777

Shanghai Bi Hai Jin Sha 上海碧海金沙景区

Address: 6 Haihan Road, Fengxian District

Ticket: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per child, 15 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 57127272, 57127806

Shanghai Auto Museum 上海汽车博物馆

Address:7565 Boyuan Road, Anting Town, Jiading District

Ticket: 60 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 69550055

Chongming Lotus Flower Expo Park 崇明荷花博览园

Address:367 Baohu Road, Chongming District

Ticket: 39.8 yuan per adult, 39.8yuan per child, 39.8 yuan per elderly citizen

Tel: 17717060505

Donglin Temple 东林寺景区

Address:150 Donglin Street, Zhujing Town, Jinshan District

Ticket: 30 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 57314019

The Shanghai Dungeon 上海惊魂秘境

Address: 353 Nanjing Road E., Huangpu District

Ticket: 210 yuan per adult, 170 yuan per child and 420 yuan for combo ticket of haunted experience +Madame Tussauds (normal)

Tel: 23309999

Shanghai Guanfu Museum 上海观复博物馆



Address:37th Floor, Shanghai Center, 479 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong New Area

Ticket: 100 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 61089988

Wonder Land Area 世茂精灵之城主题乐园-深坑秘境



Address: 5898 Chenhua Road

Ticket: 130 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 37690888

Nanxiang Tan Garden 南翔老街(檀园)

Address: 230 Jiefang Street, Jiading District

Ticket: 22 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 59125503

Hai Chang Ocean Park 上海海昌海洋公园

Address: 166 Yinfei Road, Nanhui New Town, Pudong New Area

Ticket: 399 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 50606666

Peppa Pig World of Play 小猪佩奇的玩趣世界

Address: F3, LCM Zhihui Xuhui Plaza, Lane 2389 Zhangyang Road, Pudong New Area

Ticket: 350 yuan (Happy Family Package {2 adult+1children}) (normal)

Tel: 68815791

Pujiang Countrypark Miracle Garden 浦江郊野公园奇迹花园区

Address: 8 Lane 2578 Puxing Highway, Minhang District

Ticket: 50 yuan per adult, 50 yuan per child, 50 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 13041600963

Ink and Brush Museum 笔墨宫坊

Address: Building16, Hesheng Tea Shore Creative Park, 1300 Jungong Road, Yangpu District

Ticket: 98 yuan per adult, 82 yuan per child (normal)

Tel: 51601812*8888

Bicester Village Shanghai 浦东季高兔窝窝亲子园

Address:187 Lane 399 Shendi Road E., Pudong New Area

Ticket: 108 yuan for weekday (normal)

Tel: 58560870

LaLaportF4 ICE Family 啦啦宝都上海金桥4楼ICE Family冰乐园

Address: LaLaportF4, 738 Xinjin Qiao Road, Pudong New Area

Ticket: 120 yuan per adult, 100 yuan per child (normal)

Tel: 18020124496

Shanghai Huakai Haishang Ecological Park 上海花开海上生态园



Address:6060 Xiu Jing Village, Zhu Jing Town

Ticket: 30 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 57320171, 57320668

Shanghai Wood Culture Museum 上海木文化博物馆

Address:2751 Hutai Road, Baoshan District

Ticket: 60 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 56652661

Shanghai Guangfulin Cultural Heritage Site 上海广富林文化遗址



Address: Lane 3260, Guangfulin Road,Songjiang District

Ticket: 70 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 57800000

Shanghai Guangfulin Rare Stone Museum 上海广富林奇石馆

Address:Building 6, 508 Chenjia Highway, Songjiang District

Ticket: 25 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per child, 15 yuan per elderly citizen, 10 yuan per student (normal)

Tel: 13482371581

Ruihua Orchard Scenic Area 瑞华果园景区

Address: 3176 Beiyuan Road, Xinhai Town,Chongming District

Ticket: 50 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 59658558

Yuhaitang Scenic Area, Haitang Lake 玉海棠景区海棠湖

Address: Yuhaitang Hu Lake Scenic Area, Beixing Road, Sanxing Town, Chongming District

Ticket: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per child, 15 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 59300077

Shanghai Purple Egret Scenic Area 上海紫海鹭缘景区

Address: 2018 Beiyuan Road, Dongping Town, Chongming District

Ticket: 50 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per child, 50 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 51036343

Wild Wide World 上海自然卷卷牧野

Address: 2179 Beiyuan Road, Chongming District

Ticket: 188 yuan per adult, 96 yuan per child, 96 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 59330999

The Romantic Show of Shanghai《上海千古情》观众席(含景区)

Address: 1750 Expo Avenue, Pudong New Area

Ticket: 318 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 58832222

Shanghai Disney 上海迪士尼乐园

Address: 753 Shendi Road W., Shanghai Disney Resort, Chuansha Town

Ticket: adult ticket: 475 yuan (9/17-9/22 Regular Days), 599 yuan (9/16 Special Regular Days) (normal)

child ticket: 356 yuan (9/17-9/22 Regular Days), 449 yuan (9/16 Special Regular Days) (normal)

senior citizen ticket: 356 yuan (9/17-9/22 Regular Days), 449 yuan (9/16 Special Regular Days) (normal)

Tel: 4001800000

Huangpu River Scenic Essence Tour 黄浦江游览精华游日航船票

Address: 551 Zhongshan Road E2

Ticket: 120 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 53089007

Lego Land Discovery Center 上海乐高探索中心

Address: 2F, Units 227-232, Changfeng Joy City, 196 Daduhe Road, Putuo District

Ticket: 215 yuan per adult, 215 yuan per child, 215 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 4000988966

Reminder

1. Please call in advance for consultation in case there are changes.

2. For child, student, senior citizen, military personnel and the disabled, there could be special offer, please consult in advance.

3. There could be long queues and people are advised to be well prepared.

4. Please pay attention to the closed days of the spots.