Here's where to find tourist attractions with half-price admission
Seventy local tourist attractions will offer half-price admissions from September 16 to 22 during the upcoming Shanghai Tourism Festival.
This more than doubles the number of last year when the impact of the pandemic affected the tourism industry.
Meanwhile, during the festival, some local landmarks including the Shanghai Tower and the Oriental Pearl TV Tower are offering immersive activities, such as light shows, VR art installations, and metaverse multi-media presentations.
According to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, the annual tourism festival will launch a week-long half-price promotion for local tourist attractions.
It has been popular among citizens and tourists since it was initiated in 2011.
Here's the list of tourist attractions which will provide half-price tickets from the normal price.
Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower (combo ticket)上海东方明珠广播电视塔(地标乐园·云美术馆+二球联票)
Address: 1 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 259 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 58792888
Shanghai Wild Animal Park 上海野生动物园
Address: 178 Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 165 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 58036000
Shanghai Natural History Museum 上海自然博物馆
Address: 510 Beijing Road W., Jing'an District
Tickets: 30 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per elderly citizen, 12 yuan per student (normal)
Tel: 62620280, 62620116
88th Floor Sightseeing Hall of Shanghai Jinmao Tower 上海金茂大厦88层观光厅
Address: 88 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 120 yuan per adult, 60 yuan per child, 100 yuan per elderly citizen, 90 yuan per student (normal)
Tel: 50475101
Shanghai Jinjiang Amusement Park 上海锦江乐园
Address: 201 Hongmei Road, Minhang District
Tickets: 130 yuan per adult, 80 yuan per child, 80 yuan per elderly citizen
Tel: 54216858
Shanghai Ocean Aquarium 上海海洋水族馆
Address: 1388 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 160 yuan per adult, 110 yuan per child, 90 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 58779988
Dongping National Forest Park 东平国家森林公园
Address: 2188 Beiyan Road, Chongming District
Tickets: 70 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 962021
Shanghai Fengjing Old Town 上海枫泾古镇
Address: 8, Lane 8588, Tingfeng Road, Fengjing Town, Jinshan District
Tickets: 50 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per elderly citizen, 25 yuan per student (normal)
Tel: 57355555
Chinese Farmer Painting Village 中国农民画村
Address: No. 169, Lane 8588, Tingfeng Road, Fengjing Town, Jinshan District
Tickets: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per elderly citizen, 15 yuan per student (normal)
Tel: 57355555
Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden 上海辰山植物园
Address: 3888 Chenhua Road, Songjiang District
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)
Telephone: 37792288*800
Oriental Land 东方绿舟
Address: 6888 Huqingping Highway, Qingpu District
Tickets: 100 yuan for the sightseeing car package; 220 yuan for the honeycomb tower adventure combo ticket (normal)
Tel: 59233000, transfer to sales department
Shanghai Happy Valley 上海欢乐谷
Address: 888 Linhu Road, Sheshan, Songjiang District
Tickets: 260 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 37792222*1
Shanghai Gulf National Forest Park 上海海湾国家森林公园
Address: 1677 Suitanghe Road, Fengxian District,
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 57169696
Shanghai Botanical Garden 上海植物园
Address: 1111 Longwu Road, Xuhui District
Tickets: 30 yuan for the greenhouse, 7 yuan for the bonsai garden, and 7 yuan for the orchid room (normal)
Tel: 54363369*1135
Shanghai Sheshan National Forest Park 上海佘山国家森林公园
Address: 9258 Qingsong Road, Sheshan Town, Songjiang District
Tickets: 10 yuan for Tianma Mountain Park, 6 yuan for Xiaokunshan Park (normal)
Tel: 57657231
Shanghai Changfeng Ocean World 上海长风海洋世界
Address: Gate 4, Changfeng Park, 451 Daduhe Road, Putuo District
Tickets: 200 yuan per adult, 150 yuan per child (normal)
Tel: 4000988966
Shanghai Zoo 上海动物园
Address: 2381 Hongqiao Road, Changning District
Tickets: 40 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 62109210
Madame Tussauds Shanghai 上海杜莎夫人蜡像馆
Address: 10th Floor, New World Commercial Building, No. 2-68 Nanjing Road W., Huangpu District
Tickets: 210 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 4000988966
Shanghai Movie Park 上海影视乐园
Address: 4915 Beisong Highway, Chedun, Songjiang District
Tickets: 80 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 57600061
Shanghai Flower Port 上海鲜花港
Address: 2 Zhendong Road, Donghai Farm, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 50 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per child, 40 yuan per elderly citizen aged between 60 and 70, 25 yuan per elderly citizen aged between 70 and 80 (normal)
Children under 1.4 meters and seniors aged over 80 are free for admission.
Tel: 58295858
China Maritime Museum 中国航海博物馆
Address: 197 Shengang Avenue, Lingang New City, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 30 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 68283691
Shanghai Moon Lake Sculpture Park 上海月湖雕塑公园
Address: 1158 Linyinxin Road, Sheshan National Tourist Resort, Songjiang District
Tickets: 100 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 57798090
Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Former Residence Memorial Hall 上海宋庆龄故居纪念馆
Address: 1843 Huaihai Middle Road, Huangpu District
Tickets: 20 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 64747183
Jiangnan Sanmin Cultural Village 江南三民文化村
Address: 2201 Linfeng Road, Chongming District
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 59649406
Shanghai Tower Shanghai Top Observation Hall 上海中心上海之巅观光厅
Address: 501 Yincheng Middle Road, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 180 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 80370150
Shanghai Fangta Garden 上海方塔园
Address: 235 Zhongshan Road E., Songjiang District
Tickets: 12 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 57832621
Shanghai Guyi Garden 上海古猗园
Address: 218 Huyi Road, Jiading District
Tickets: 12 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 59124916
Shanghai Daguan Garden 上海大观园
Address: 701 Jinshang Road, Qingpu District
Tickets: 55 yuan per adult, 27 yuan per child, 27 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 59262089
Chongming Sea Flower Island Qianwei Village Scenic Spot 崇明海上花岛前卫村景区
Address: Qianwei Ecological Village, Chongming District
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult, 30 yuan per child, 30 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 59649261
Shanghai Sun Yat-sen Former Residence Memorial Hall 上海孙中山故居纪念馆
Address: 7 Xiangshan Road, Huangpu District
Tickets: 20 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 63858283
Xiangyue Huating Resort 乡悦华亭度假村
Address: 518 Shuangzhu Road, Huating Town, Jiading District
Tickets: 15 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 59975427
Shanghai Oriental Geological Science Museum 上海东方地质科普馆
Address: 100 Zhenjiang Town Road, Zhuqiao, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 80 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 33934565, 33935563
Shanghai Urban Vegetable Garden 上海都市菜园
Address: 888 Haixing Road, Haiwan Town, Fengxian District
Tickets: 45 yuan per adult, 22 yuan per child, 40 yuan/22.5 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 37571111
Gaojiazhuang Ecological Park 高家庄生态园
Address: 999, Gangdong Road, Gangxi Town, Chongming District
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult, 30 yuan per child (normal)
Seniors aged over 70 and disabled are free for admission.
Tel: 59670788
Shanghai Film Museum 上海电影博物馆
Address: 595 Caoxi North Road, Xuhui District
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)
Telephone: 64268666
Closed on September 18 (Monday)
Gu Cun Park 上海顾村公园
Address: 4788 Hutai Road, Baoshan District
Tickets: 20 yuan per adult, 10 yuan per student,16 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 56045199
Zhoupu Sea Of Flowers 周浦花海
Address:4385 Zhoudeng Road, Zhoupu Town, Pudong New Area
Ticket: 60 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 58155621
Shang Hai You Long Shi Cultural Science Museum 上海游龙石文化科普馆
Address: 20 Xinchun Road, Pudong New Area
Ticket: 50 yuan per adult, 40 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 58949178
Shanghai Baoshan International Folk Art Exhibition Hall 上海宝山国际民间艺术博览馆
Address: 4788 Hutai Road, Baoshan District
Ticket: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per student (normal)
Tel: 56042007
Shanghai Zui Bai Chi Park 上海醉白池公园
Address: 64 Renmin South Road, Songjiang District
Ticket: 12 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 67853551
Jinshan City Beach 金山城市沙滩
Address: 7555 Huning Highway, Jinshan District
Ticket: 25 yuan for weekends, 10 yuan for weekdays (normal)
Tel: 57936507
Former Residence of Lu Xun in Shanghai 上海鲁迅故居
Address: 9 Lane 132, Shanyin Road, Hongkou District
Ticket: 8 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 56662608
World Expo Museum Special-effect Cinema 上海世博会博物馆特效影院
Address: 2nd Floor, Visitor Service Center,Shanghai World Expo Museum, 818, Mengzi Road, Huangpu District
Ticket: 50 yuan (normal)
Tel: 23132818
Shanghai Jinshanzui Fishing Village 上海金山嘴渔村
Address: 6394 Huning Highway, ShanyangTown, Jinshan District
Ticket: 40 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 37216777
Shanghai Bi Hai Jin Sha 上海碧海金沙景区
Address: 6 Haihan Road, Fengxian District
Ticket: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per child, 15 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 57127272, 57127806
Shanghai Auto Museum 上海汽车博物馆
Address:7565 Boyuan Road, Anting Town, Jiading District
Ticket: 60 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 69550055
Chongming Lotus Flower Expo Park 崇明荷花博览园
Address:367 Baohu Road, Chongming District
Ticket: 39.8 yuan per adult, 39.8yuan per child, 39.8 yuan per elderly citizen
Tel: 17717060505
Donglin Temple 东林寺景区
Address:150 Donglin Street, Zhujing Town, Jinshan District
Ticket: 30 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 57314019
The Shanghai Dungeon 上海惊魂秘境
Address: 353 Nanjing Road E., Huangpu District
Ticket: 210 yuan per adult, 170 yuan per child and 420 yuan for combo ticket of haunted experience +Madame Tussauds (normal)
Tel: 23309999
Shanghai Guanfu Museum 上海观复博物馆
Address:37th Floor, Shanghai Center, 479 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong New Area
Ticket: 100 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 61089988
Wonder Land Area 世茂精灵之城主题乐园-深坑秘境
Address: 5898 Chenhua Road
Ticket: 130 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 37690888
Nanxiang Tan Garden 南翔老街(檀园)
Address: 230 Jiefang Street, Jiading District
Ticket: 22 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 59125503
Hai Chang Ocean Park 上海海昌海洋公园
Address: 166 Yinfei Road, Nanhui New Town, Pudong New Area
Ticket: 399 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 50606666
Peppa Pig World of Play 小猪佩奇的玩趣世界
Address: F3, LCM Zhihui Xuhui Plaza, Lane 2389 Zhangyang Road, Pudong New Area
Ticket: 350 yuan (Happy Family Package {2 adult+1children}) (normal)
Tel: 68815791
Pujiang Countrypark Miracle Garden 浦江郊野公园奇迹花园区
Address: 8 Lane 2578 Puxing Highway, Minhang District
Ticket: 50 yuan per adult, 50 yuan per child, 50 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 13041600963
Ink and Brush Museum 笔墨宫坊
Address: Building16, Hesheng Tea Shore Creative Park, 1300 Jungong Road, Yangpu District
Ticket: 98 yuan per adult, 82 yuan per child (normal)
Tel: 51601812*8888
Bicester Village Shanghai 浦东季高兔窝窝亲子园
Address:187 Lane 399 Shendi Road E., Pudong New Area
Ticket: 108 yuan for weekday (normal)
Tel: 58560870
LaLaportF4 ICE Family 啦啦宝都上海金桥4楼ICE Family冰乐园
Address: LaLaportF4, 738 Xinjin Qiao Road, Pudong New Area
Ticket: 120 yuan per adult, 100 yuan per child (normal)
Tel: 18020124496
Shanghai Huakai Haishang Ecological Park 上海花开海上生态园
Address:6060 Xiu Jing Village, Zhu Jing Town
Ticket: 30 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 57320171, 57320668
Shanghai Wood Culture Museum 上海木文化博物馆
Address:2751 Hutai Road, Baoshan District
Ticket: 60 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 56652661
Shanghai Guangfulin Cultural Heritage Site 上海广富林文化遗址
Address: Lane 3260, Guangfulin Road,Songjiang District
Ticket: 70 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 57800000
Shanghai Guangfulin Rare Stone Museum 上海广富林奇石馆
Address:Building 6, 508 Chenjia Highway, Songjiang District
Ticket: 25 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per child, 15 yuan per elderly citizen, 10 yuan per student (normal)
Tel: 13482371581
Ruihua Orchard Scenic Area 瑞华果园景区
Address: 3176 Beiyuan Road, Xinhai Town,Chongming District
Ticket: 50 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 59658558
Yuhaitang Scenic Area, Haitang Lake 玉海棠景区海棠湖
Address: Yuhaitang Hu Lake Scenic Area, Beixing Road, Sanxing Town, Chongming District
Ticket: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per child, 15 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 59300077
Shanghai Purple Egret Scenic Area 上海紫海鹭缘景区
Address: 2018 Beiyuan Road, Dongping Town, Chongming District
Ticket: 50 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per child, 50 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 51036343
Wild Wide World 上海自然卷卷牧野
Address: 2179 Beiyuan Road, Chongming District
Ticket: 188 yuan per adult, 96 yuan per child, 96 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 59330999
The Romantic Show of Shanghai《上海千古情》观众席(含景区)
Address: 1750 Expo Avenue, Pudong New Area
Ticket: 318 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 58832222
Shanghai Disney 上海迪士尼乐园
Address: 753 Shendi Road W., Shanghai Disney Resort, Chuansha Town
Ticket: adult ticket: 475 yuan (9/17-9/22 Regular Days), 599 yuan (9/16 Special Regular Days) (normal)
child ticket: 356 yuan (9/17-9/22 Regular Days), 449 yuan (9/16 Special Regular Days) (normal)
senior citizen ticket: 356 yuan (9/17-9/22 Regular Days), 449 yuan (9/16 Special Regular Days) (normal)
Tel: 4001800000
Huangpu River Scenic Essence Tour 黄浦江游览精华游日航船票
Address: 551 Zhongshan Road E2
Ticket: 120 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 53089007
Lego Land Discovery Center 上海乐高探索中心
Address: 2F, Units 227-232, Changfeng Joy City, 196 Daduhe Road, Putuo District
Ticket: 215 yuan per adult, 215 yuan per child, 215 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 4000988966
Reminder
1. Please call in advance for consultation in case there are changes.
2. For child, student, senior citizen, military personnel and the disabled, there could be special offer, please consult in advance.
3. There could be long queues and people are advised to be well prepared.
4. Please pay attention to the closed days of the spots.