Shanghai Party Secretary, Venezuelan President discuss strategic cooperation

Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  14:04 UTC+8, 2023-09-11       0
Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his delegation on Sunday.
Shanghai Party Secretary, Venezuelan President discuss strategic cooperation

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining shakes hands with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his delegation on Sunday.

Chen extended a warm welcome to President Maduro's visit and introduced Shanghai's economic and social development. He said that the Sino-Venezuelan relationship is an exemplary model of solidarity and cooperation among developing countries striving for development.

Responding to President Xi Jinping's invitation, the state visit of President Maduro to China will undoubtedly yield fruitful results in advancing the cooperation between the two countries.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China formulated a magnificent blueprint for achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in a way tailored to the unique situation of China, which is bringing new opportunities for the development of all countries in the world.

As the economic center of China, Shanghai is known for its openness, innovation, and inclusiveness, and its goal is to constantly improve the happiness, sense of gain, and sense of security of the people in the process of modernization building.

Shanghai will follow the strategic guidance established by the leaders of China and Venezuela and strengthen communication and cooperation with various localities, institutions and enterprises of Venezuela.

Together, they will deepen pragmatic cooperation in various areas such as industry and technology and promote cultural exchange. This cooperation will better facilitate the exchange and mutual learning of civilization, and make positive contributions to the development of Sino-Venezuelan relations from a local perspective.

As for Venezuela's participation in the sixth China International Import Expo, Shanghai welcomes the country's enterprises to bring more characteristic products, cultural experiences, and services to Shanghai, enter the Chinese market, and share opportunities for the Chinese-style modernization.

Maduro expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by Shanghai and sincerely admired China's remarkable achievements in development. He highly identified with President Xi's idea of building a community with a shared future for mankind and expressed his hopes to learn from China's experience in modernization.

The relationship between Venezuela and China is based on a brotherhood of sincerity and mutual trust and fruitful cooperation, and he looks forward to using this visit as an opportunity to take the bilateral friendly cooperation to a new level in various fields such as economy, trade, technology, tourism, and local exchanges.

He also expressed his support for Venezuelan enterprises' participation in the sixth China International Import Expo and looks forward to working together to create a better future.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
China International Import Expo
CIIE
