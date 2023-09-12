Cruise control: China's first self-made luxury ship completes test voyage

China's first domestically built luxury cruise ship, the "Adora Magic City," has successfully completed its test voyage after six days and 1,600 nautical miles at sea.

CFP

The ship, which was built by the state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corp, passed all tests and is now ready for operation.

The "Adora Magic City" is a significant achievement for China's ship-building industry, particularly in the field of luxury cruise liners.

During the test voyage, the ship underwent rigorous testing. A total of 88 test projects were conducted and thoroughly verified the ship's maneuverability, automation level, navigation safety and comfort, and emission standards.

The trial involved 1,339 participants, including 102 engineers from 12 different countries, and has been described as a record-breaking event, highlighting China's efforts to become a major player in the global ship-building industry.

The 135,500-ton ship has a capacity of 5,246 passengers and a length of 323.6 meters, making it one of the largest cruise liners ever built in China.

CSSC believes that the successful test voyage of the "Adora Magic City" will enable China to become a leading manufacturer of cruise liners, which will provide a significant boost to the country's ship-building industry.



China's rapidly growing cruise industry is expected to become an increasingly important contributor to the global market in the future, and CSSC hopes that the ship will be the first of many luxury China-made cruise liners.

Shanghai is Asia's largest cruise home port and the world's fourth-largest.

Between 2008 and 2020, Shanghai received around 3,000 cruise liners, resulting in 15 million trips from domestic and international tourists.

In late March, China's Ministry of Transport approved the restart of international cruise operations in Shanghai and Shenzhen on a trial basis.

According to the cruise operator, the design and building of China's second domestically made major cruise ship under Adora Cruises have started.