Party Secretary Chen meets NYU President to strengthen cultural ties

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Linda Mills, the president of New York University, and her delegation on Monday.

Chen said that as an economic center and a pioneering window of China's reform and opening up, Shanghai is characterized by openness, innovation, and inclusiveness. Education is an important area of cultural exchange between China and the United States, and we always uphold an open attitude, support the deepening of educational exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States.

With the joint efforts of all parties, New York University Shanghai has good development momentum and significant educational achievements, serving as a successful model of cultural exchange between China and the United States.

We hope to better play the role of education in promoting friendly exchanges between China and the United States, strengthen communication and dialogue, deepen practical cooperation, and run NYU Shanghai with a long-term perspective, an international vision, and forward-looking thinking, Chen said.

This will promote academic exchanges and technology cooperation, and bring more Chinese and foreign youth together to discover, understand, and integrate into the diversity of the world through mutual learning and understanding, thus planting the seeds of mutual understanding and harmonious coexistence.

Shanghai will continue to provide various conveniences and comprehensive services to support the development of NYU Shanghai in teaching, scientific research, student cultivation, and other aspects, and play a better role in promoting cultural exchange and enhancing mutual understanding between China and the United States.

Mills expressed her gratitude for the strong support given by Shanghai. She said that the success of NYU Shanghai is inspiring and a vivid example of educational openness and cooperation between China and the United States. In this modern international metropolis of Shanghai, it is conducive to cultivating diversified talent with a global vision.

She will fully support the development of NYU Shanghai and encourage more outstanding teachers and students to come to Shanghai, promote teaching and research cooperation in various fields, and create more communication bridges and platforms to strengthen cultural exchanges between China and the United States, especially youth exchanges and interactions.





