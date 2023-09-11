﻿
News / Metro

Global entrepreneurship meeting held at former iron-steel hub

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:58 UTC+8, 2023-09-11       0
A global entrepreneurship and investment meeting was held in Shanghai's Baoshan to propel the suburban district's transformation into a hub of technological innovation.
Ti Gong

The 2023 WeStart Global Entrepreneurship Investment Conference was held at the China Baowu Steel Conference and Convention Center in Shanghai's suburban Baoshan District on Sunday.

A global entrepreneurship and investment meeting was held in Shanghai's Baoshan to propel the suburban district's transformation into a hub of technological innovation.

The 2023 WeStart Global Entrepreneurship Investment Conference, as part of the Pujiang Innovation Forum which closed on Monday, brought together projects, professionals and investors with seminars, competitions, showcases, investments and exhibitions.

The conference was held on Sunday at the China Baowu Steel Conference and Convention Center in Baoshan, renovated from what was once the tallest iron-steel boiler in Shanghai.

Baoshan is rapidly developing its science and technology innovation ecosystem, attracting projects and professionals. The event showcased the outlying district's appeal and its commitment to innovation, according to the Baoshan government.

The event focused on biomedicine, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing, featuring over 40 startup projects. The aim was to connect these projects with investment opportunities.

Ti Gong

The conference center was renovated from what was once the tallest iron-steel boiler in Shanghai.

Baoshan has introduced a batch of new innovation policies to support enterprises and attract global professionals. These policies mainly aim to boost innovation and development for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Furthermore, Baoshan's collaboration with Shanghai University aims to strengthen university-industry ties, injecting new energy into the district's transformation.

The conference attracted over 3,000 attendees and 1,000 innovative projects. An "Innovation in Baoshan" themed exhibition area was set up on the sideline of the event, featuring high-tech exhibits such as brain-computer interfaces, humanoid robots and augmented reality and virtual reality gadgets.

The district government promised to continue its efforts to optimize the innovation environment, foster entrepreneurial spirit and enhance the development of its innovation hub.

The transformation of Baoshan's old iron-steel industries in the city's north and chemical industries in southern Jinshan District has been listed as a key priority for Shanghai's master plan for 2035, along with the creation of five "new cities" in suburban areas.

Ti Gong

An exhibition featuring innovative startup projects, the fruit of the cooperation between Baoshan and Shanghai University, was also held during the conference.

