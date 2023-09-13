City prepares for hundreds of activities during tourism festival
Between September 16 and October 6, 200 activities will be rolled out across the city as part of the 34th Shanghai Tourism Festival.
Here are some recommended highlights
Huangpu River Boat Parade
Sept 16
Huangpu River
Float Parade
Sept 16 in Hongkou District, at Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal
Sept 17 in Jing'an District, Life Hub@ Daning
Sept 19 in Yangpu District, Huangxing Park
Sept 20 in Minhang District, Qibao Old Street
Sept 21 in Baoshan District, Wisdom Bay
Sept 22 in Jinshan District, Bailian Shopping Mall
Sept 23 in Fengxian District, Nanqiao Town
Sept 24 in Songjiang District, Chedun Film Park
Sept 25 in Qingpu District, Injoy Mall
Sept 26 in Jiading District, Shanghai Poly Grand Theater
Sept 27 - Oct 6 in Lingang Special Area, Duishui Lake
City Walk in Shanghai
Sept 12 - Oct 31
Huangpu District, Xuhui District, Wechat mini program "时之隙TimeRift"
Art Installations of "Le Le", the Official Mascot of the Shanghai Tourism Festival
Sept 16 - Oct 6 at Nanjing Road E. Central Mall and the Oriental Pearl TV Tower
Sept 15 - 17 at Taikoo Hui
Sept 18 - Oct 6 at Global Harbor
2023 Rose Wedding
Sept 17 at The Central
The 28th Shanghai International Tea Culture Tourism Festival
Sept 15 - Oct 4 in Jing'an District
Oktoberfest German Beer Festival in Shanghai
Sept 19 - 23 at Radisson Collection, Yangtze Shanghai
The 3rd "Half Marathon Suzhou Creek" Culture and Tourism Festival
Sept 17 - Oct 16 in Putuo District
The Opening Ceremony of the Shanghai College Students Tourism Festival and Float Parade
Sept 19 in Huangxing Park
Fengjing Water Town Wedding Ceremony
Sept 22 at Fengjing Town in Jinshan District
Bihaijinsha Water Skiing Festival
Sept 16 - Oct 7 along Bihaijinsha Beach in Fengxian District
Animal Carnival
Sept 1 - Dec 31 at Shanghai Wild Animal Park
Cultural and Art Exhibitions
Sept 16 - Oct 6 across the main cultural and art venues in Shanghai
2023 Tiandi World Music Festival
Sept 22 - Oct 5
Xintiandi, The Hub, Ruihong Tiandi, Panlong Tiandi, Wuhan Tiandi, Chongqing Tiandi, Foshan Lingnan Tiandi
Shanghai Symphony Orchestra Concert Series
Sept 2 and 30, Oct 3
RAM Assembles The Bund Architecture Festival
Sept 22 - Oct 6 in the Rockbund Area
Shanghai Jing'an International Sculpture Exhibition
Sept 20 - Dec 31 at Jing'an Sculpture Park
The 10th West Bund Culture and Art Festival
Sept - Dec at West Bund
2023 Rooftop Concert
Sept 19 - 20 at Shanghai North Bund International Shipping Center and the Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal
Unveiling of AIA Grand Theater
Sept 28 at 889 Dongdaming Road
2023 Shanghai Wood Culture Festival
Sept 16 - Oct 6 at the Shanghai Wood Culture Museum
2023 International Family Day
Sept 23 - 24 at the Huacao International Community Cultural Activity Center and Zhuzhai Park
"Ancient Chinese Mythology" exhibition
Through Oct 31 at The Hub
Our Shanghai – Shanghai Tourism Festival Light and Shadow Show
Sept 29 - Oct 6 at 632 Art Space, 126F Shanghai Tower
Temple of Heaven Metaverse Multimedia Serial Exhibition
Through Oct 6 at Tian An 1000 Trees
China Time-honored Brand Expo
Sept 22 - 24 at East Pavilion, Shanghai Exhibition Center
Hanfu Show
Sept 24 at the Changshou Road section along Suzhou Creek
Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration
Sept 11 - Oct 22 at The INLET
Guochao Party
Sept - Oct at Nanxiang Ancient Town
Lantern Culture and Tourism Festival
Sept 16 - Oct 16 at Haishang Huakai Ecological Garden, Zhujing Town
Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Tourism Festival
Sept 23 - Oct 20 at Zhujiajiao Ancient Town
Jiangnan Food Festival
Sept 15 - 22 at Jinjiang Amusement Park
Shanghai Nanxiang Xiaolong Culture Exhibition
Sept - Oct at Nanxiang Old Street Scenic Area
21st Urban Forest Carnival
Oct 1 - 5 at Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park
Jiabei Straw Culture Festival
Through Nov at Jiabei Country Park
2023 Chenshan Nature Lifestyle Festival
Oct 1 - 5 at Chenshan Botanical Garden
Oriental Green Land Camping and Lifestyle Festival
Sept - Oct at Oriental Green Land
2023 Autumn Forest Music, Barbecue and Camping Festival
Sept 30 - Oct 3 at Dongping National Forest Park
2023 Shanghai Cycling Festival
Sept 24 at Chongming Dongtan Wetland
2023 Shanghai Yoga Lifestyle Festival
Through Sept 23 on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street
Shining Shanghai – 2023 Jing'an International Light Festival
Sept 26 - Oct 6 at Suhe Bay
Culture and Tourism Bazaar
Sept 16 - 18 at Suhe Park
2023 Shanghai ATP 1000 tournament
Oct 2 - 5 at Qizhong Tennis Center