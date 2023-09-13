City prepares for hundreds of activities during tourism festival

Between September 16 and October 6, 200 activities will be rolled out across the city as part of the 34th Shanghai Tourism Festival.

Here are some recommended highlights

Huangpu River Boat Parade

Sept 16

Huangpu River

Float Parade





Sept 16 in Hongkou District, at Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal

Sept 17 in Jing'an District, Life Hub@ Daning

Sept 19 in Yangpu District, Huangxing Park

Sept 20 in Minhang District, Qibao Old Street

Sept 21 in Baoshan District, Wisdom Bay

Sept 22 in Jinshan District, Bailian Shopping Mall

Sept 23 in Fengxian District, Nanqiao Town

Sept 24 in Songjiang District, Chedun Film Park

Sept 25 in Qingpu District, Injoy Mall

Sept 26 in Jiading District, Shanghai Poly Grand Theater

Sept 27 - Oct 6 in Lingang Special Area, Duishui Lake







Imaginechina

City Walk in Shanghai

Sept 12 - Oct 31

Huangpu District, Xuhui District, Wechat mini program "时之隙TimeRift"

Art Installations of "Le Le", the Official Mascot of the Shanghai Tourism Festival

Sept 16 - Oct 6 at Nanjing Road E. Central Mall and the Oriental Pearl TV Tower

Sept 15 - 17 at Taikoo Hui

Sept 18 - Oct 6 at Global Harbor

2023 Rose Wedding

Sept 17 at The Central

The 28th Shanghai International Tea Culture Tourism Festival

Sept 15 - Oct 4 in Jing'an District

Oktoberfest German Beer Festival in Shanghai

Sept 19 - 23 at Radisson Collection, Yangtze Shanghai

The 3rd "Half Marathon Suzhou Creek" Culture and Tourism Festival

Sept 17 - Oct 16 in Putuo District

The Opening Ceremony of the Shanghai College Students Tourism Festival and Float Parade

Sept 19 in Huangxing Park

Fengjing Water Town Wedding Ceremony

Sept 22 at Fengjing Town in Jinshan District

Bihaijinsha Water Skiing Festival

Sept 16 - Oct 7 along Bihaijinsha Beach in Fengxian District

Ti Gong

Animal Carnival





Sept 1 - Dec 31 at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

Cultural and Art Exhibitions

Sept 16 - Oct 6 across the main cultural and art venues in Shanghai

2023 Tiandi World Music Festival

Sept 22 - Oct 5

Xintiandi, The Hub, Ruihong Tiandi, Panlong Tiandi, Wuhan Tiandi, Chongqing Tiandi, Foshan Lingnan Tiandi

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra Concert Series

Sept 2 and 30, Oct 3

RAM Assembles The Bund Architecture Festival

Sept 22 - Oct 6 in the Rockbund Area

Shanghai Jing'an International Sculpture Exhibition

Sept 20 - Dec 31 at Jing'an Sculpture Park

The 10th West Bund Culture and Art Festival

Sept - Dec at West Bund

2023 Rooftop Concert

Sept 19 - 20 at Shanghai North Bund International Shipping Center and the Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal

Unveiling of AIA Grand Theater

Sept 28 at 889 Dongdaming Road

2023 Shanghai Wood Culture Festival

Sept 16 - Oct 6 at the Shanghai Wood Culture Museum

Ti Gong

2023 International Family Day

Sept 23 - 24 at the Huacao International Community Cultural Activity Center and Zhuzhai Park

"Ancient Chinese Mythology" exhibition

Through Oct 31 at The Hub

Our Shanghai – Shanghai Tourism Festival Light and Shadow Show

Sept 29 - Oct 6 at 632 Art Space, 126F Shanghai Tower

Temple of Heaven Metaverse Multimedia Serial Exhibition

Through Oct 6 at Tian An 1000 Trees

China Time-honored Brand Expo

Sept 22 - 24 at East Pavilion, Shanghai Exhibition Center

Hanfu Show

Sept 24 at the Changshou Road section along Suzhou Creek

Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration

Sept 11 - Oct 22 at The INLET

Guochao Party

Sept - Oct at Nanxiang Ancient Town

Lantern Culture and Tourism Festival

Sept 16 - Oct 16 at Haishang Huakai Ecological Garden, Zhujing Town

Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Tourism Festival

Sept 23 - Oct 20 at Zhujiajiao Ancient Town

Ti Gong

Jiangnan Food Festival

Sept 15 - 22 at Jinjiang Amusement Park

Shanghai Nanxiang Xiaolong Culture Exhibition

Sept - Oct at Nanxiang Old Street Scenic Area

21st Urban Forest Carnival

Oct 1 - 5 at Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park

Jiabei Straw Culture Festival

Through Nov at Jiabei Country Park

2023 Chenshan Nature Lifestyle Festival

Oct 1 - 5 at Chenshan Botanical Garden

Oriental Green Land Camping and Lifestyle Festival

Sept - Oct at Oriental Green Land

2023 Autumn Forest Music, Barbecue and Camping Festival

Sept 30 - Oct 3 at Dongping National Forest Park

2023 Shanghai Cycling Festival

Sept 24 at Chongming Dongtan Wetland

2023 Shanghai Yoga Lifestyle Festival

Through Sept 23 on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street

Shining Shanghai – 2023 Jing'an International Light Festival

Sept 26 - Oct 6 at Suhe Bay

Culture and Tourism Bazaar

Sept 16 - 18 at Suhe Park

2023 Shanghai ATP 1000 tournament

Oct 2 - 5 at Qizhong Tennis Center