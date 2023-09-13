﻿
News / Metro

Innovation contest sheds light on global high-tech projects

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  13:46 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0
Over 740 projects from over 20 countries were presented at the 2023 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, with 35 advancing to the grand finals.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  13:46 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0
Innovation contest sheds light on global high-tech projects
Ti Gong

City and district officials open the grand final of the 2023 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition in Xuhui's Caohejing High-tech Park on Tuesday.

Dozens of cutting-edge projects from around the world took center stage at the grand finals of the 2023 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition in Xuhui District on Tuesday.

Over 740 projects were presented from over 20 countries, including Singapore, the United States and Germany. Among them, 35 projects advanced to the finals, mainly focusing on artificial intelligence, life sciences, green technologies, and smart devices.

This year's competition had two categories: "Innovation" and "Entrepreneurship." The innovation track focused on using studies from universities and research institutions, while the entrepreneurship track attracted global talent.

A local energy tech firm's "Little Black Mobile Charging Robot" was a standout project in the competition. The unique robot provides autonomous charging for electric vehicles in a variety of circumstances, addressing the growing demand for flexible charging alternatives.

Innovation contest sheds light on global high-tech projects
Ti Gong

A contestant introduces his project to judges and audiences during the competition.

Over 70 percent of contestants held doctorate degrees. The organizers said contestants also came from prominent colleges and institutes like Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Cheng Leilei of Zhongshan Hospital presented a ground-breaking technique that uses nanoparticles to monitor myocardial damage. This study has the potential to detect cardiac problems at an early stage.

Top performers will get up to 200,000 yuan (US$27,437) in incentives from the district's Talent Program. Winning projects could receive financial aid, favorable lending rates, and entry into Shanghai innovation and entrepreneurship competitions.

The district government said the competition showed Xuhui's support for innovation and entrepreneurship, including project development and business expansion.

Innovation contest sheds light on global high-tech projects
Ti Gong

A contestant introduces his project in the final round.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Zhongshan Hospital
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     