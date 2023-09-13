Innovation contest sheds light on global high-tech projects

Over 740 projects from over 20 countries were presented at the 2023 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, with 35 advancing to the grand finals.

Ti Gong

Dozens of cutting-edge projects from around the world took center stage at the grand finals of the 2023 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition in Xuhui District on Tuesday.

Over 740 projects were presented from over 20 countries, including Singapore, the United States and Germany. Among them, 35 projects advanced to the finals, mainly focusing on artificial intelligence, life sciences, green technologies, and smart devices.

This year's competition had two categories: "Innovation" and "Entrepreneurship." The innovation track focused on using studies from universities and research institutions, while the entrepreneurship track attracted global talent.

A local energy tech firm's "Little Black Mobile Charging Robot" was a standout project in the competition. The unique robot provides autonomous charging for electric vehicles in a variety of circumstances, addressing the growing demand for flexible charging alternatives.

Ti Gong

Over 70 percent of contestants held doctorate degrees. The organizers said contestants also came from prominent colleges and institutes like Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.



Cheng Leilei of Zhongshan Hospital presented a ground-breaking technique that uses nanoparticles to monitor myocardial damage. This study has the potential to detect cardiac problems at an early stage.

Top performers will get up to 200,000 yuan (US$27,437) in incentives from the district's Talent Program. Winning projects could receive financial aid, favorable lending rates, and entry into Shanghai innovation and entrepreneurship competitions.

The district government said the competition showed Xuhui's support for innovation and entrepreneurship, including project development and business expansion.