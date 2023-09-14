﻿
News / Metro

North Bund set to become urban benchmark of Shanghai

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:04 UTC+8, 2023-09-14       0
About 100 multinational corporate headquarters will be drawn to Shanghai's North Bund waterfront, bringing along more than 300,000 professionals from both home and abroad.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:04 UTC+8, 2023-09-14       0
North Bund set to become urban benchmark of Shanghai
Ti Gong

The North Bund waterfront in Shanghai's Hongkou District

About 100 multinational corporate headquarters will be drawn to Shanghai's North Bund, bringing along more than 300,000 professionals from both home and abroad, according to the top official of downtown Hongkou District, where the waterfront is situated.

The North Bund along the Huangpu River, covering four square kilometers, is undergoing a major urban transformation to become a new "urban benchmark" of the city, Li Qian, the Party secretary of Hongkou, told a press briefing on Thursday.

The riverside region is part of Shanghai's "golden triangle," along with the Lujiazui financial hub in the Pudong New Area and the Bund in Huangpu District.

The development plan's blueprint released by the city's planning authority includes more economic, scientific and cultural elements to create a "world-class parlor" of Shanghai.

The waterfront features strategic location and historical significance. It's an eight-minute drive to the Bund and Lujiazui, 25 minutes to Hongqiao airport and 45 minutes to Pudong airport, Li said.

North Bund set to become urban benchmark of Shanghai
Ti Gong

A cruise liner berths at the Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal on the North Bund.

North Bund, alongside Lujiazui and the Bund, is set to become a wealth management hub. It is home to nearly 4,700 shipping companies, cementing its status as China's premier shipping center.

About 8.4 million square meters of new office space has been planned on the North Bund, including more than 18 highrise buildings exceeding 200 meters, to mainly attract high-end production and service sector businesses.

The riverside area will feature highrises, villas, talent apartments, international education institutes, medical services and a green ecosystem, according to Li.

It will also host Shanghai's premier international conference and exhibition center, with 100,000 square meters of exhibition space and a 3.4-kilometer-long riverside path. It will become a national-level tourism and vacation destination, he revealed.

Construction is on in full swing on the North Bund waterfront. Ongoing projects include the creation of a central green axis, development of underground spaces and the preservation of historical neighborhoods.

North Bund set to become urban benchmark of Shanghai
Ti Gong

New office buildings are home to many multinational headquarters on the North Bund.

Construction has started on iconic projects, such as the 480-meter North Bund Center, set to be the tallest structure in Puxi, along with other projects with total investment exceeding 80 billion yuan (US$11 billion).

Thanks to the rapid development of the North Bund, Hongkou has attracted 106 key projects this year, with cumulative investment topping 60 billion yuan.

From January to August, the registered capital of newly established enterprises in Hongkou reached 23.6 billion yuan, ranking first among downtown city districts.

The actual foreign investment of the district from January to July was US$262 million, up 22.9 percent yearly. An additional 15 company headquarters have been set up in Hongkou since January.

Key institutions like the International Chamber of Shipping's Shanghai representative office and the Shanghai Asset Management Association have settled in Hongkou, along with leading international financial giants, such as the Netherlands-based Aegon and Canada's Manulife, according to the district government.

North Bund set to become urban benchmark of Shanghai
Ti Gong

The North Bund along the Huangpu River

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Pudong New Area
Huangpu River
Lujiazui
Hongkou
Hongqiao
Huangpu
North Bund
North Bund waterfront
Pudong
Aegon
Manulife
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     