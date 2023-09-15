﻿
App allows individuals to engage in carbon credits trading

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:29 UTC+8, 2023-09-15
Users of the "Metro Daduhui" app can generate carbon credits by walking, cycling, taking public transport, or answering questions, which can be exchanged for digital yuan.
Taking green transportation is a way to save money, and now it can help people earn money as well.

Users of the "Metro Daduhui" app, the official app of the city's subway operator Shentong, will generate carbon credits in real time when people swipe in at metro station turnstiles by phone.

As a result, the carbon credits generated can be exchanged for digital yuan based on scientific calculation on the Icago (沪碳行) app, under the cooperation of Shentong and the developer GreenEarth FinTech, a company in Xuhui District that specializes in digital financing and the low-carbon practice.

Hu Min / SHINE

Passengers swipe in to the metro at turnstiles.

The app, a carbon inclusive platform with digital yuan payment, enables users to obtain carbon credits via means such as walking, cycling and answering questions in exchange for digital yuan.

Users have individual carbon accounts on the app.

By swiping NFC (Near Field Communication) public transportation cards via cell phones when taking the subway and buses, users of the Shanghai Public Transportation Card app will generate carbon credits in exchange for digital yuan as well.

The aim of the app is to promote a green and low-carbon lifestyle among the public, thus fueling the target of carbon peak and neutrality.

China is striving to bring its emissions to a peak before 2030 and to become carbon neutral by 2060.

The carbon inclusive platform allows payment by digital yuan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
