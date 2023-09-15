"Imagine the Life" exhibition raises awareness of lymphoma

The recent exhibition "Imagine the Life" raises awareness of lymphoma, giving visitors an understanding of human blood, lymphatic tissue and the mechanisms of cell interaction.

The art exhibition "Imagine the Life" and a latest disease awareness program for lymphoma was held in Shanghai, as the 20th annual World Lymphoma Awareness Day falls on Friday.

Combining light and shadow as well elements from the universe, it reflects the microscopic environment of the human body, giving visitors an understanding of human blood, lymphatic tissues and the mechanisms of cell interaction.

Ding Yining / SHINE

House 086, a community for lymphoma patients, and Roche Pharma China organized the exhibition to raise awareness of lymphoma, and to bring attention and care to all segments of society for lymphoma patients.



It also sheds light on the history of the fight against lymphoma, as well as different types of treatment available, and personal experiences from those who have recovered from the illness.

Gu Hongfei, the founder of House 086, is a survivor of lymphoma, witnessing the advancement of treatment options for the disease in China in recent years.

"The treatment and recovery process is like an uncertain journey into the universe, and the idea of this exhibitions is to allow those who have recovered to extend more hope to patients, and together we can look up at the bright starts in the sky," he added.

Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology's latest study shows that lymphoma is one of the most common hematologic diseases in China with about 100,000 new incidents each year.

Ding Yining / SHINE

Exhibition info:

Date: September 14 -16



Address: No 178, Wulumuqi Rd S, Xuhui District

上海市徐汇区乌鲁木齐南路178号1号楼