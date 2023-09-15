Century Plaza to reopen alongside refurbished neighboring stores

After nearly two years of renovation, the Century Plaza on Shanghai's landmark Nanjing Road E. will reopen to the public by the end of the month.

Yang Jian / SHINE

After nearly two years of renovation, the Century Plaza on Shanghai's landmark Nanjing Road E. will reopen to the public by the end of the month as a "dynamic urban center".

In the middle of the renowned Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, known as "China's No.1 Commercial Street," the plaza is set to provide a fresh and engaging experience for visitors, blending innovation with Shanghai's rich history, the Huangpu District government said.

The plaza, nicknamed "Pearl Kaleidoscope," features a stainless steel curtain wall, consisting of 191 panels covering an area of 1,200 square meters, which is said to be the world's largest.

The mirror-finished wall reflects the square, visitors, and its surroundings, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a "magic kaleidoscope," said Yang Mingjue, an official in charge of key projects in Huangpu.

The plaza's mosaic floor, covering 3,553 square meters, is adorned with 34,518 small tiles. Each tile features distinct colors and shapes, Yang said.

The plaza will host events such as launches of new products, while also serving as a place for pedestrians to relax.

The plaza was initially built for the grand opening of the pedestrian street in 1999. It later became one of the city's most popular sites for New Year countdowns as well as other cultural events.

Yang Jian / SHINE

The shopping street, a symbol of Shanghai's prosperity, faced challenges due to aging properties. Facelifts have also been launched for several other key buildings along the street.

The 30-year-old former Shanghai Tourist Product Store at 558 Nanjing Road E underwent a transformation into a space for brand launches, trend displays and pop-up events.

Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the plaza at the open-air terrace on the fourth floor of the establishment.

The Chunshen Building at 626-636 Nanjing Road E., home to the traditional Shen Da Cheng Restaurant, is evolving into an "immersive cultural and commercial complex" known as "Chunshen Good Market".

The first "Transformers: The Ark" themed restaurant on the Chinese mainland will offer an immersive experience for Transformers fans and teenagers, combining high-technology with dining and shopping.

The BOXX, a "multimedia digital interaction center", will dazzle visitors with light shows, visual art electronic music, virtual digital human performances and metaverse concerts.

Häagen-Dazs plans to open its global concept innovation store, featuring an artistic store design and digital services for an immersive brand experience.

Yang Jian / SHINE

Time-honored brands also play a key role in the latest round of revitalization.

Zhen Laodafang, which was closed for a year and a half for a renovation, has reopened to customers, offering pork mooncakes. Customers have been waiting in a long line outside the bakery for newly cooked mooncakes, with over 50,000 pork mooncakes sold each day.

The 153-year-old Sanyang Food Store, which sells nanhuo, or southern Chinese delicacies, including dried, marinated and preserved meats, poultry, and shellfish, has expanded its store areas. It also introduced new products and packaging, highlighting the traditional Shanghai culinary culture.

Shen Da Cheng restaurant, while retaining its traditional charm, adds a touch of Shanghai atmosphere to its store and product offerings, blending tradition with fashion.

"Five commercial properties near the Century Plaza have undergone major renovations to enhance the commercial level in the mid-section of Nanjing Road E.," said Chen Yong, chairman of Shanghai New World (Group) Co.

The facelift campaign will further expand to the east and west sections of Nanjing Road E. to develop the street into a world's top shopping district, said Chen.