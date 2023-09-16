Healthy outlook for city ahead of import expo

A three-month citywide cleaning and disease prevention campaign has began, 50 days out from the China International Import Expo.

A three-month citywide cleaning and disease prevention campaign has begun, 50 days out from the China International Import Expo.

The CIIE will be held between November 5 and 10 in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

With the arrival of customers, guests and businessmen from all over the world, the health authority has reiterated the importance of environmental hygiene and prevention and control of infectious diseases like epidemic hemorrhagic fever and dengue fever.

Rats and mosquitoes are the major focus of the citywide campaign, which targets commercial centers, restaurants, residential complexes, underground facilities, construction sites, Greenland, wet markets and drainage wells. Professional teams have received training on emergency treatment for vectors to ensure local people's safety and the smooth operation of the CIIE.

The Shanghai Health Commission reported two dengue fever cases in July, and issued health alerts to people about the risk of dengue fever.