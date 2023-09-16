﻿
News / Metro

Overseas destinations popular for upcoming holidays

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:55 UTC+8, 2023-09-16       0
Chinese tourists will travel further and for longer during the upcoming eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, major Chinese travel operators have revealed.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:55 UTC+8, 2023-09-16       0
Overseas destinations popular for upcoming holidays
Ti Gong

Balloons over the rock formations of Cappadocia



Chinese tourists will travel further and for longer during the upcoming eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, major Chinese travel operators have revealed.

The number of Chinese outbound travelers accounts for 23 percent among all those making trips during the holiday, with long-distance outbound travelers accounting for 9 percent, online travel operator Tuniu said.

Thailand, Maldives, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, France, Switzerland, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt are some popular options for Chinese outbound travelers during the holiday.

Overseas destinations popular for upcoming holidays
Ti Gong

The Blue Mosque

Online travel operator Tongcheng Travel said the average air ticket price during the holiday had grown 13 percent compared with this year's May Day holiday.

Longer flying distance was behind the rise. An outbound travel peak is estimated for the holiday, it said.

The itineraries of some niche destinations in Middle East such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were well sold.

"It's my first outbound trip after the pandemic and I will spend 12 days in Malaysia," said Shanghai resident Kevin Chen. "Domestic destinations are usually overcrowded during long holidays and I hope to flee the crowds."

He started preparing for the trip in early September.

"Destinations with e-visa, visa on arrival or visa-free policy for Chinese tourists are my priority options," he added.

Overseas destinations popular for upcoming holidays
Ti Gong

Diving with a turtle in Malaysia.

Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com said a blowout increase of outbound tourism during the holiday was forecast as its bookings involving outbound destinations had soared nearly 20 times from the same period last year.

Group tours involving "Belt and Road" countries such as Uzbekistan, Iran, Georgia, Kenya and Sri Lanka had witnessed the biggest increase compared with pre-pandemic period.

It said customized group tours are popular during the holiday in pursuit of in-depth tour experience and high-quality service with outbound orders of customized group tours surging 200 percent from August.

Overseas destinations popular for upcoming holidays
Ti Gong

Sea kyaking in Malaysia

Meanwhile, outbound tourist destinations have launched intensive promotion campaigns in China recently to fuel their tourism recovery.

Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency said that it has set the target of 230,000 Chinese tourists by the end of this year with the ultimate goal of 1 million Chinese tourists per year.

According to the 2023 second-half planning of the airlines flying between China and Türkiye there's a seat capacity of nearly 234,000 in a total of 695 frequencies, according to TGA.

The primary goal is to improve the airline bridge and to support the launch of more frequent direct flights from various airports in China to Türkiye.

Türkiye was listed in the third batch of 78 countries and regions for outbound group tours, which was released on August 10 by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Tourism traffic between the two countries began to increase rapidly since then.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     