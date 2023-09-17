﻿
News / Metro

Savor unique charm of Hengshan-Fuxing Roads Historic Protection Zone

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:48 UTC+8, 2023-09-17       0
A cultural journey featuring a mix of music, architecture, history, fashion and delicious foods has begun at the Hengshan-Fuxing Roads Historic Protection Zone.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:48 UTC+8, 2023-09-17       0

Amid gentle autumn breezes, a cultural journey featuring a sensational mix of music, architecture, history, fashion and delicious foods began at the Hengshan-Fuxing Roads (Hengfu) Historic Protection Zone in Xuhui District on Sunday.

The Fuxing Art Festival, in its 10th year, an iconic event of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival, and the Hengfu Golden Autumn Shopping Season, invites residents and tourists from around the world to savor the unique charm of the zone.

The historic protection zone features a cluster of beautiful old villas, plane tree-lined sidewalks, chic cafes and restaurants, as well as a laid-back atmosphere.

Through October 6, a slew of activities will be held in the zone, offering a delightful experience amid the aroma of coffee.

Savor unique charm of Hengshan-Fuxing Roads Historic Protection Zone
Ti Gong

A city walk map.

On Sunday, September 29 and October 2, more than 40 pop-up performances from jazz and folk music to Zumba will be staged in the area, enabling people to enjoy the flavor of haipai (Shanghai-style) culture.

"I just strolled by and was attracted by the beautiful melodies," said resident Li Yanni at a pocket park on Hengshan Road.

"It is a surprising delight and sheds a light into the daily hustle and bustle. I love the artistic side of the district."

A city walk map for the zone bearing the theme of music and architecture was unveiled on Sunday, stringing together record stores, Shanghai Symphony Museum, and a number of historical buildings.

There will also be a bazaar featuring vintage items from wine and shoes, to vinyl and ornaments between September 22 and 24 at Jialanting Pocket Park.

Twenty-five sculptures of Fuxing Cat, the mascot of the festival, are on display through the festival in a graffiti style.

About 50 stores in the zone will host music performance and art exhibitions through the festival.

Savor unique charm of Hengshan-Fuxing Roads Historic Protection Zone
Ti Gong

An expat takes a photo of a performance on Hengshan Road.

Pop-up performance

Date: 3pm-4:45pm, September 29

Venue: FIlM Bookstore (322 Anfu Road)

LOOKNOW (286 Wukang Road)

Longmenzhen (378 Wukang Road)

Date: 3pm-4:45pm, October 2

Venue: Huaihai Plaza (1045 Huaihai Rd M.)

Blackstone Apartments (1331 Fuxing Rd M.)

Savor unique charm of Hengshan-Fuxing Roads Historic Protection Zone
Ti Gong

Violins and balloons.

Savor unique charm of Hengshan-Fuxing Roads Historic Protection Zone
Ti Gong

A passer-by records the event.

Savor unique charm of Hengshan-Fuxing Roads Historic Protection Zone
Ti Gong

A performance attracts two passers-by.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xuhui
Shanghai Tourism Festival
Wukang Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     