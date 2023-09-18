Residents find new facades of Shanghai via touring around

About 1,000 residents walked across Shanghai, and another 400 went on a bus tour of eight suburban districts as part of the 2023 Shanghai Tourism Festival.

Ti Gong

Have you ever slowed down to admire the city like a tourist?

As part of the 2023 Shanghai Tourism Festival, about 1,000 residents and tourists explored Shanghai on foot on 10 routes on Sunday.

These routes connect nine historic zones, such as the Hengshan-Fuxing Roads (Hengfu), along with Yuyuan Road, the Bund, 67 tourist attractions, 117 cultural relic protection units and historical buildings, and 26 museums and memorial sites along the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, which are connected by 22 tourist information and service centers in downtown areas.

Another 400 people went on a bus tour of eight suburban districts, such as Baoshan, Jiading, and Chongming. They enjoyed suburban delicacies while enjoying antique towns, old streets, historical buildings, museums and ecological gardens.

The excursions began at the Shanghai Culture and Tourism Digital Hub on Zhongshan Road S. in Xuhui District.

Ti Gong

Yangpu District resident Liu Yong walked along the Huangpu River with his son.

"We enjoyed the gorgeous turn of the Yangpu riverfront belt with its stunning change of environment," Liu said.

"It's a great workout, and I plan to walk the same route with my classmates again," Liu's son remarked.

A Suzhou tourist surnamed Jia took her 10-year-old daughter on a tour of the Hengfu Historic Protection Zone.

"We left at 6:50am and took the high-speed railway and Metro. We liked the Zikawei Library," Jia said.

"It's beautiful, spacious and bright, with a rich collection of books," she added.

Wang, a retiree, took a suburban tour of Songjiang District.

"The Guangfulin Cultural Relics Park is impressive, and we took a lot of photos in front of the quaint architecture," she explained.

Ti Gong