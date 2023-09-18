Wujiang Road hosts international tea festival

Wujiang Road pedestrian street is holding the 28th Shanghai International Tea Culture Tourism Festival until Tuesday.

The 28th Shanghai International Tea Culture Tourism Festival opened with an open-air tea market.

The bazaar on Wujiang Road pedestrian street features a wide range of products, including the famous Panyong Congou tea from Fujian's Tanyang village, traditional Chinese herbal tea from centuries-old pharmacy Lei Yun Shang, and modern tea drinks from the T9 Tea beverage chain.

The festival will end on Tuesday.



Moreover, a children's tea ceremony contest, a tea culture conference, and tea experience activities at the doorstep in different neighborhoods and office buildings will be staged throughout the city until October 4.

According to a joint survey by Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the University of Southern California, Shanghai has the most coffee shops and tea houses among 50 metropolises, including New York, Paris, and Tokyo.

