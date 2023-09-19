China's first self-made luxury ship to sail from Shanghai next year

China's first domestically built luxury cruise ship, the "Adora Magic City," will set sail from the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Liner Terminal on January 1, 2024.

CFP

China's first domestically built luxury cruise ship, the "Adora Magic City," will set sail from the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Liner Terminal on January 1, 2024.

Passengers can make reservations for the relevant routes by visiting the company's official website, using the WeChat mini-program, contacting the customer service center, or inquiring with local travel agencies from Tuesday.

The "Adora Magic City" has unveiled its Northeast Asia route departing from Shanghai. In the future, the cruise ship will be deployed on routes to Southeast Asian countries from China and will also introduce the "Maritime Silk Road" and other medium to long-haul routes in due course, offering a diverse range of travel and vacation options, officials announced at the Wusongkou Forum on Tuesday.

The ship, built by the state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corp, has passed all tests and is now ready for operation.

The "Adora Magic City" is a significant achievement for China's ship-building industry, particularly in the field of luxury cruise liners.

Ti Gong

Meanwhile, Shanghai's first cruise-themed riverside commercial complex was unveiled on Tuesday at the Wusongkou port in the northern suburban district of Baoshan.

The "Shanghai Seaside World" project comprises about 66,000 square meters of shopping malls, around 38,000 square meters of river-view office space and some 25,000 square meters of service apartments and a luxury hotel.



The project will be adjacent to the Wusongkou International Cruise Liner Terminal, known as Asia's largest cruise liner port, the district government announced at the annual forum.

The project aims to boost the commercial vitality of the Shanghai International Cruise Tourism Resort and better serve tourists along with cruise companies and crews.

It is expected to create a new hub for emerging entertainment activities and depict a picturesque urban holiday life, the Baoshan government said.

Imaginechina

A cruise departed for South Korea from Wusongkou port in late August, marking the reopening of the cruise liner port after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "2023 Wusongkou Declaration" was released at the forum, which calls on industry stakeholders to jointly "fulfill corporate responsibilities, serve national strategies, develop unique products, stimulate consumer demand and enhance service quality."

Over 20 commercial and cultural projects for the resort were also announced at the forum to attract investment.

They include the Long Beach commercial street, an observation tower and a concert hall. In addition, the Yangtze River Estuary Water Sports Experience Center will be built. It will become the largest sailing and yacht berthing, training, competition and experience base in Shanghai.

Major renovations will be launched as well on existing venues around the port, such as the Paotaiwan Wetland Park, the Baoshan Planning Exhibition Hall and the Yangtze River Estuary Science and Technology Museum.