A sea of joy in Qingpu District when it gears up for tourism festival

Qingpu District will be host to a number of events and activities from September 25, as part of its 2023 Qingpu District Culture and Tourism Festival.

The opening ceremony of the 2023 Qingpu District Culture and Tourism Festival will be held along Caogang River in Zhujiajiao Water Town on September 25 with three chapters to be unveiled, according to the district government.

During the festival, which runs through the end of October, about 100 activities will be staged across the district, inviting residents and tourists from home and abroad to embark on a cultural journey. Visitors can enjoy a foray into art, exceptional cuisine, a unique shopping experience , and a tour through its villages.



Activities will include a camping festival, immersive art events in Zhujiajiao, a jiaobai (wild rice shoots) festival in Liantang Town, a Pandong music session, part of 2023 World Music Asia at Panlong Tiandi, a lifestyle and a music festival at the Shanghai Oriental Land, and an autumn flower exhibition at Xunmengyuan Park.

A food festival in Baihe Town and a rural coffee culture festival in Fangxia Village are also highlights.

The detailed schedule will be released as the district hosts the final preparation conference for the festival on Tuesday.

The festival will show the Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) flavor to tourists from home and abroad, the district government said.

Qingpu is home to an array of tourist attractions nestling along its dense rivers and lake networks, such as Zhujiajiao and Liantang ancient town, Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden), Qingxi Country Park, and Shanghai Oriental Land.

