﻿
News / Metro

China Time-honored Brands Expo brings classic brands with a new look

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  22:55 UTC+8, 2023-09-22       0
At this year's China Time-honored Brands Expo, people can expect classic brands with a modern look for the modern market.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  22:55 UTC+8, 2023-09-22       0

China's Time-honored brands aren't just marked by history, but also innovation, value and fashion.

At this year's China Time-honored Brands Expo, visitors will experience over 368 national brands, showcasing their signature "new" products at the iconic Shanghai Exhibition Center.

From candies, snacks, to soaps, creams, pens and bikes, almost every brand boasts a history of over a century.

At the expo, many brands have revamped themselves for the modern market, appealing to both old and new patrons with cross-over marketing and livestreaming, as well as a number of innovative approaches.

"The products remind me of my childhood, but they have taken on surprising looks," said a visitor surnamed Wang at the expo. "We should really give them a new shot."

9 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›






If you go:

Time: 10am-4pm until September 24

Venue: Hall E1, Shanghai Exhibition Center

Address: No 1000 Yan'an Road M. 延安中路1000号

Ticket: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Exhibition Center
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     