Institute set up to boost rehabilitation medicine and services in Shanghai

To boost the research and clinical practice of rehabilitation, the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine has teamed with China Pacific Insurance to set up a rehabilitation institute, the medical school announced on Friday.

The institute will focus on the key clinical problems of rehabilitation medicine and carry out scientific research in an effort to enhance patients'physical and psychological health through new and innovative technologies.

Medical rehabilitation is still a new concept in China. Public awareness and the availability of such services are likewise lacking.



However, as life quality and health education improve, so does demand for rehabilitation.

Dr Shan Chunlei, director of the institute, said the facility will serve as a platform for scientific innovation, research achievement transformation, academic exchange, talent training, and social service.

"We will focus on an innovative interdisciplinary model with medicine, science, and engineering to boost the development of rehabilitation medicine and build the institute into a leading professional facility in the nation and the world, to push the quick growth of China's rehabilitation capability and service quality," Shan said.

The institute would also study the creation of a tiered service and insurance network to meet people's different demands and enhance the realization of the "Healthy China" initiative, officials said.