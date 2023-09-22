﻿
News / Metro

Come and have a taste of local-grown Jiaobai at the Liantang festival

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:55 UTC+8, 2023-09-22       0
The 2023 Shanghai Liantang Jiaobai Festival and Liantang Town Culture and Tourism Festival began in Qingpu District on Friday, offering a unique insight into Shanghai agriculture.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:55 UTC+8, 2023-09-22       0
Come and have a taste of local-grown <i>Jiaobai</i> at the Liantang festival
Ti Gong

The mascot of the festival

A short trip to the suburbs brings nature and hidden beauty in Liantang Town.

The 2023 Shanghai Liantang Jiaobai Festival and Liantang Town Culture and Tourism Festival began in Qingpu District on Friday, offering a unique experience into local agriculture.

Bazaars featuring tubu (homespun cloth) dyeing and jiaobai (wild rice shoots) leaf weaving craft works, rice cakes, fresh jiaobai, and local rice are being held at Jiuzhou Xianjing Plaza, and seven villages such as Dongzhuang and Xulian, and Liantang Ancient Town scenic area through October 6.

Come and have a taste of local-grown <i>Jiaobai</i> at the Liantang festival
Ti Gong

Planting area

The history of jiaobai planting in Liantang dates back to nearly 70 years ago.

The Taibei Village, with a planting area of about 6,000 mu, and an annual yield of 12.5 million kilograms of the agriculture produce is the biggest planting base of jiaobai in Liantang.

"Jiaobai planted in the village has three varieties and they hit the market at different times," said Zhang Huanfeng, Party secretary of the village. "In addition to the Yangtze River Delta region, our jiaobai is sold in Guangdong and Sichuan provinces and Beijing."

Come and have a taste of local-grown <i>Jiaobai</i> at the Liantang festival
Ti Gong

A drum performance at the opening ceremony

"Liantang jiaobai tastes sweeter, softer and more glutinous than other places, and braised jiaobai or jiaobai with braised pork in brown sauce are famous signature cuisines of Shanghai," said Zhang.

A two-day picking tour was launched at the same time, enabling tourists to appreciate the autumn scenery, taste local specialty and enjoy a rustic lifestyle of Liantang.

The route covers the Liantang Ancient Street, Baihui Ecological Garden, Dongzhuang Village, and local minsu (Chinese version of B&B).

People will enjoy the fun of camping, barbecue, outdoor sports, picking, and afternoon tea at local cafes and the rustic life at local homestays under starry skies.

Come and have a taste of local-grown <i>Jiaobai</i> at the Liantang festival
Ti Gong

Local rice sold at the bazaar

As a highlight of the festival, a walking tour will be held on Saturday when 500 people will walk into forests in Liantang in a 10-kilometer tour and experience the natural oxygen bar while appreciating the natural beauty of the town.

The festival with a perfect blend of ecology and tourism has become a major and influential festive event of the town.

Come and have a taste of local-grown <i>Jiaobai</i> at the Liantang festival
Ti Gong

A harvest

Come and have a taste of local-grown <i>Jiaobai</i> at the Liantang festival
Ti Gong

A jiaobai leaf weaving craft work

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Liantang Ancient Town
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     