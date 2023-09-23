Sino-US relations key to world order, says Kissinger

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger emphasized the crucial importance of China-US relations in shaping the world order during his online speech at the 5th Bund Summit.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger emphasized the crucial importance of China-US relations in shaping the world order during his online speech at the 5th Bund Summit in Shanghai on Saturday.

"The relationship between China and the United State is the key element of contemporary world order... China and US (should) jointly work together on stabilizing world peace and world order," Kissinger told the forum.

He pointed out that over the past 50 years, China and the United States have largely maintained a cooperative relationship. He said he had witnessed decades of mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries.

With China's economy deeply integrated into the wave of globalization, the relation between China and the United States had become increasingly complex.

In this context, both the United States and China are facing the risk of decoupling, which would be detrimental to both countries, he said. The risk of decoupling should be reduced, because "if it happens, the living standards of both nations would decline."

He said through communication, understanding and learning from each other, the two nations can avoid decoupling, not only improving the relationship between the two countries but also benefiting the entire world.

The annual summit, a key global financial gathering, began in Shanghai on Saturday, with about 700 financial leaders seeking solutions for global recovery and growth.

The three-day event invites policymakers, executives of financial institutions and academic leaders worldwide to the Bund to address issues such as global macro policies, international supply chain evolution and artificial intelligence.

Other topics include green development, international finance and financial technology. Their purpose is to exchange insights in a world dealing with geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.

The 2023 Bund Green Finance Report on China was also released on Saturday, aimed at facilitating the country's green transformation and addressing climate-related financial risks.

Jean-Claude Trichet, former president of the European Central Bank, said the summit takes place at a crucial time: when the international community has to cope with so many acute and difficult challenges, new and old.

"I am neither optimistic nor pessimistic, I am realistic," Trichet said. "I am confident that the present Bund Summit will be particularly productive in exploring new trends and generating many fruitful dialogues."

The summit provides a vital platform for global exchanges and promotes deeper financial reform, opening up and the growth of Shanghai as an international financial hub, said Tu Guangshao, executive chairman of Bund Summit organizing committee.

Tu said amid global economic challenges and changes, promoting dialogue, cooperation, and consensus is crucial to address shared tasks and goals. The summit was established as a platform for such cross-border exchange and dialogue, expanding channels for gathering ideas and expertise.