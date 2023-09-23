Sino-Germany intern program opens new chapter of talent cooperation

The China-Germany interns exchange program, the first of its kind between the two countries, was initiated in Shanghai on Saturday.

Yang Jian / SHINE

Patrick Hixt embarked on one of the world's most distant internships. He flew over 9,000 kilometers from Frankfurt to Shanghai for his internship at a local German company.

As the inaugural applicant of the China-Germany Youth Interns Exchange Program, 24-year-old Hixt, an undergraduate at Aschaffenburg University of Applied Sciences, marks the beginning of a fresh chapter in talent cooperation between China and Germany.

"The experience is both unique and thrilling, because Shanghai is a mega city with a population of over 25 million, comparing with around 700,000 in Frankfurt," said Hixt.

"The internship offers me a rare opportunity to dive deep into Chinese culture and enhance my mandarin," he told Shanghai Daily on the sideline of the 2023 Sino-German Talent Forum and Career Fair in Huangpu District.

The China-Germany interns exchange program, the first of its kind between the two countries, was initiated on the forum on Saturday, jointly by the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, the Huangpu District government and the German Chamber of Commerce in China.

Yang Jian / SHINE

Its aim is to construct a bridge of friendship and cooperation between the youth of both China and Germany. The program also seeks to cultivate more young talents with an international perspective, injecting new vitality into the development of Sino-German relations.

"China is not just a market or manufacturing hub for us. It's an innovation hub. We aim to collaborate with China to advance our products and gain competitive advantages," said Maximilian Butek, executive director of the German Chamber of Commerce in China | Shanghai.

Butek said Hixt's role in sharing his experiences upon returning to Germany is pivotal in shaping future collaboration between the two countries.

Under the program, Hixt, whose major is International Technical Sales Management, will work for the Maag Automatik Plastics Machinery (Shanghai) Co through the end of January.

Yang Jian / SHINE

The forum, titled "Bringing the Future through Employment," was held at the Bridge 8 innovation park in Huangpu, which was renovated from the former site of Shanghai Automotive Brake Factory, belonging to the first Sino-Germany automobile joint venture SAIC Volkswagen.

"Building on a long history of ties with Germany, Huangpu is dedicated to fostering an environment that attracts talent and cultivating an international talent base to support a business-friendly ecosystem in all aspects," said Gao Yun, the Party secretary of Huangpu.

Huangpu released an English version of the talent and investment policies of the district on the forum, which were sent to all German companies based in Shanghai via email.

A recruitment fair of German companies was held on the sideline of the forum. A total of 28 leading German enterprises, including Jaguar Land Rover, Airbus, Hankel, Lufthansa and Roland Berger, participated with a number of job openings. Eight universities and 300 new graduates took part in the recruitment activities. The companies have received some 260 resumes as of Saturday afternoon.