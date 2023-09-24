﻿
News / Metro

Yoga festival stretches along Nanjing Rd

The first Shanghai Yoga Lifestyle Festival began on Nanjing Road E. over the weekend, which includes activities such as yoga sessions, women's salons and community yoga promotions.
Ti Gong

A yoga session on Nanjing Road E.

The first Shanghai Yoga Lifestyle Festival began on Nanjing Road E. over the weekend, which includes activities such as yoga sessions, women's salons and community yoga promotions.

As part of the Shanghai Autumn Tourism and Shopping Season, the festival aims to promote yoga exercise, which represents strength and flexibility, as a vital part of modern women's health and lifestyle.

During the opening ceremony, a public welfare project called "Yoga in the Community" was jointly launched by the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall and Shanghai New World Group. The project recruits yoga enthusiasts to voluntarily teach yoga and promote a healthy lifestyle among downtown communities.

During the women's salon segment, elite female representatives from various fields will discuss and share stories about growth and self-discovery. Audience goers will be guided to experience a meditation yoga session after the public lecture.

The highlight of the event was a massive yoga session on the Bund along Nanjing Road E., with more than 200 participants enjoying a dynamic yoga session along the Huangpu River in early morning.

Yoga festival stretches along Nanjing Rd
Ti Gong

A meditation session on Nanjing Road E.

The event not only provided visual enjoyment but also promoted health and positive attitudes to a wider audience, becoming a symbol of the city's cultural vibrancy, according to the organizers.

During the autumn tourism and shopping season, the shopping street is integrating culture, tourism and commerce by launching various themed events, such as the Shanghai Yoga Lifestyle Festival. These events aim to attract young consumers, stimulate new consumption trends and offer diverse shopping experiences, the Huangpu District government said.

As a highlight, the Century Plaza in the middle of the road will reopen to the public by the end of the month as a "dynamic urban center."

The plaza, nicknamed "Pearl Kaleidoscope," features a stainless steel curtain wall, consisting of 191 panels covering an area of 1,200 square meters, which is said to be the world's largest.

It will provide innovative experiential spaces and a new cityscape, boosting nearby businesses and contributing to Shanghai's goal of becoming an international consumer center city.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
