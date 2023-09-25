Month-long Russia cultural festival kicks off at Shanghai mall

﻿
News / Metro

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian Yu Tong
  20:01 UTC+8, 2023-09-25
More than 20 well-known Russian brands will be displayed during the festival, allowing locals to savor authentic Russian flavors, from chocolate to vodka, and jewelry to porcelain.
Ti Gong

Traditional Russian folk dance performance.

A one-month Russia cultural festival has kicked off at the Skymall in Minhang District.

The festival is a celebration of the 13th anniversary of the mall and one of the key events of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival.

More than 20 well-known Russian brands will be displayed during the festival, allowing locals to savor authentic Russian flavors, from chocolate to vodka, and jewelry to porcelain.

Various forms of Russia's folk art will be presented by Russian artists on September 29, October 1, and October 5, including a traditional Russian clothes show, an accordion solo concert, and live singing and dancing performances.

Besides, there is an exhibition called "Russian Art World," showcasing a variety of Matryoshka dolls and renowned paintings by Russian artists such as Aleksei Timoshenko, Maria Rozanova, and Marina Pugava.

The festival will run until October 24.

Ti Gong

Russian artists interact with customers at the mall.

If you go:

Date: Through October 24

Venue: Skymall 仲盛世界商城

Address: 5001 Dushi Road, Minhang District 闵行区都市路5001号

Ti Gong

Matryoshka dolls on display.

