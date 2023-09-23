﻿
Intelligent algorithms competition opens

A competition for intelligent algorithms has been launched at the Shibei High Technology Park to fuel its development in digital intelligence.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A competition for intelligent algorithms opens in Shanghai.

A competition for intelligent algorithms has been launched at the Shibei High Technology Park to fuel its development in digital intelligence.

It is inviting individuals and teams specializing in artificial intelligence, natural language processing and multi-modal algorithms to compete in areas related to trusted data, digital technique, and the real economy.

AI text processing firm Data Grand will provide thousands of pieces of data for participants. Online tutoring and offline tours to high technology firms in Shibei will also be on offer. Winners will receive prizes.

The competition aims to build a platform for industrial players to exchange ideas and encourage them to develop more application scenarios.

Shibei was one of the first demonstration parks for urban digital transformation in Shanghai, and the only one designated as a pilot area for implementing cutting-edge blockchain applications.

It is collaborating with Shanghai Data Exchange and Lingang International Data Port to create a data factor market innovation system that can serve as a benchmark for international practices.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
